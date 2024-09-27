Just Sam, also known as Samantha Diaz and the winner of American Idol Season 18, recently took to Instagram to share a disturbing incident where they were allegedly attacked while busking on a subway platform. Most of the fans were left confused because the video only showed the aftermath of the incident. However, the singer later took to their Instagram stories to explain everything in detail.

Just Sam, known for their heartfelt performances on American Idol of songs like Fantasia's "I Believe," Bill Withers' "Grandma's Hands," and Andra Day's "Rise Up," has been busking to make ends meet after facing career struggles. The recent encounter came after the singer went busking in the streets and, in this particular situation, the Subway.

Just Sam Posted What Happened on Instagram

Just Sam was seen berating a woman while repeatedly shouting, "back up." The video only captured the aftermath of the alleged confrontation and the American Idol star later explained the situation in a comment, saying the woman had "put her hands on me and my sister." She went on to add in their Instagram story that the attack was "unprovoked," and nothing like this had ever happened to them before. Their exact statement was:

"NOTHING like this has ever happened to me before in all my many years of singing underground!! We are okay and we are always safe. I never ever go to the trains alone. Thank you to everyone for having my back. We are great. God is always protecting us."

Just Sam Won American Idol Season 18

In an interview earlier this year on Tamron Hall Show, Diaz showed up full of energy and explained their journey in detail. They made it clear that they do not blame anybody for the current situation they’re in but for the COVID-19 pandemic. Once American Idol Season 18 was over, there were supposed to be shows and press conferences back to back. But that never happened and Diaz never got the post-win tour.

At one point, due to the uncertainty of the pandemic and the SOPs it came with, the whole season could get postponed. Diaz went on to explain the situation in the following words: “The first (COVID-19) case had just hit while we were in Hawaii and once we reached LA, we found out that the Season might never be filmed.”

However, the show eventually continued, but the fallout of the pandemic triggered major hurdles for the singer. However, Just Sam is still happier than ever. Although the singer has had their share of hard times, they clarified their position in an interview with The Washington Post in the following words:

“Everybody’s waiting to see that big blowup moment again like ‘Idol.’ No shade, I love them. But I think it wasn’t the end. That was just the beginning.”

So, while the recent encounter at the Subway is unfortunate and must be loudly discouraged, Just Sam is doing well and, while continuing to busk, has multiple more projects in the pipeline. For now, it’s unclear why the woman allegedly decided to attack Sam and their sister.

American Idol Season 23 is set to air in 2025 and will replace Katy Perry for another American Idol winner Carrie Underwood as a judge. The show is available to stream on ABC.

