Every so often, a future star appears in the early stages of American Idol but doesn't make it to the live shows. From Alan Richson to Tori Kelly, not being crowned the winner of American Idol doesn't mean you can't find success. In the recent era of American Idol, one big-name music star appeared on the show but departed early — on their own accord. That star is Benson Boone.

As one of the rising stars in the music industry, Benson Boone first came to prominence when he appeared on American Idol. At 18 years old, Boone began his music journey on Season 19 of the popular singing competition. Having one year of singing experience prior to his audition, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie were dazzled by the confident singer. But the "Beautiful Things" singer knew he didn't need the exposure and the stigma of reality television for him to be a star.

'American Idol' Judges Immediately Saw Benson Boone's Potential

The year was 2021. His name was Benson Boone, an 18-year-old from Monroe, Washington. At the start of his judges' interrogation, Luke Bryan asked Boone why he wanted to audition for American Idol. His answer was shocking, as Boone shared with the judges that he didn't know he could sing. In his audition, he noted, "I didn't know I could sing before a year ago. I don't know where it came from. It's become a really big passion of mine really quickly." The TikTok star joked about thirst traps and such. He walked over to the piano and asked the judges if he was too close to the microphone as he had never used one before. Yet, when he hit the keys on the piano and the notes soared out of his mouth, the judges knew a star was born.

His emotional performance of "Punchline" by Aidan Martin brought the judges to their feet. Lionel Richie noted he was a natural talent. Luke Bryan joked about his age but called his voice a gift. Katy Perry was in such disbelief that he was new to this art form. And she made a bold prediction. Well, two. First, she correctly predicted that "they're gonna swoon over Benson Boone." Then she said, "I’m gonna tell you something you may not believe. But if you believe it, it might happen. I mean, literally … I see you winning American Idol if you want to.” Boone was given the coveted Golden Ticket. But Katy's prediction, sadly, never came to fruition because Benson Boone cut off that dream before it could become a reality.

Benson Boone Didn't Want To Be Known for 'American Idol'

Benson Boone was on a path to victory; he had the judges in the palm of his hand. They believed in him. They saw something in him. And that, ultimately, was the catalyst for a major career decision. In the show-produced video following his amazing audition, Boone noted that "Music is more than a voice. Music is an attitude." And despite his key to Hollywood, he made the decision to walk away from this opportunity. In October 2021, he dropped his debut single, "Ghost Town," launching his career on his own. At the time, he stated, “It was a very hard choice [to leave Idol],” Boone said. “I didn’t really know who I wanted to be as an artist yet, and I didn’t want to show the world someone I’m not. … I want people to see that I take music seriously.”

His fear of being attached to American Idol was a major decision as to why Boone departed. Speaking on the Zach Sang Show, Boone echoed the sentiment. “I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, Benson Boone. American Idol blew him up. That’s where he comes from.’ No. I want to be Benson Boone because I write smash hits, and they love my music. That’s why I quit. I just didn’t want that label on me," he shared.

Not everyone who leaves American Idol can achieve mainstream success. Boone's popularity has reached meteoric heights following the release of his debut album, "Fireworks & Rollerblades." He was named one of the opening acts for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert stops at London's famed Wembley Stadium. He has performed on mammoth stages, including the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards and Austin City Limits. While American Idol may be attached to his resume for life, he is no longer tethered to reality television.

