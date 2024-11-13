American Idol Season 20 winner Noah Thompson graced fans with an update on his career while basking in the joy of being on tour. The “One Day Tonight” singer is now pursuing his music career as an independent artist after being dropped by his label, 19 Recordings, shortly after the release of his EP, “Middle of God Knows Where.”

Noah Thompson took to his Instagram on November 9, 2024, to share a carousel post with a caption that gave fans a positive update while on tour. Thompson thanked fans for showing up and stated how it meant the world to him that they came to his concerts while singing their hearts out. The post featured professional snaps from the show and BTS images of his band while on tour. The American Idol winner captioned his tour experience with his band members in the following words:

“Hell of a weekend with these fellers.”

Despite the lack of stats on attendance numbers for his shows, the positive vibes from the post indicate that Thompson is quite pleased with how the tour is panning out so far. Noah Thompson shared tour dates on his Instagram on October 26, 2024, and is now over halfway through the tour schedule. As of November 13, 2024, Thompson has upcoming concerts in Nashville, Tennessee; Quapaw, Oklahoma; Mt. Vernon, Kentucky; and Paintsville, Kentucky, throughout November, before ending things off in Paintsville, Kentucky, on New Year's Eve this year.

Noah Thompson’s Song “Upbringing” Is Inspired by His Childhood

All was not hunky-dory for the construction worker turned musician. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Noah Thompson reflected on some tough times in his life while noting that his single “Upbringing,” released on August 23, 2023, is a testament to his rough childhood.

In the interview, Thompson revealed how there was a brief period in his life when he was drinking excessively due to umpteen life issues, which led him to turn toward music to “revive” himself. The reality TV competition winner wrote “Upbringing” alongside Lalo Guzman and Josh Dorr, which touches upon raw and vulnerable moments from Thompson’s tumultuous life. The singer noted how he wasn’t necessarily one to be in touch with his emotions or talk about his childhood but pushed himself to do so for his craft. His revelations about the song included but weren’t limited to the following words:

“It’s completely true to me as to how I grew up, but it was something that I never spoke about before.”

Noah Thompson also noted that his family supports him in expressing his truth through his music. The singer confessed that he doesn’t want to “fake it” and that every line in the song is true. Thompson is also a father to a son and is determined to provide him with a life he wasn’t fortunate enough to have as a child.

American Idol Season 23 will premiere on ABC on Sunday, March 9, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Hulu.

American Idol Twelve American finalists (six men and six women) compete in a singing contest. Release Date June 11, 2002 Creator Simon Fuller Cast Carrie Underwood , Fantasia , Jennifer Hudson , Clay Aiken , Chris Daughtry Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 22 Studio Fox Expand

Watch on Hulu