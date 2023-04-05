Though its cultural impact is hardly what it once was, American Idol is still running. The popular singing competition show has been on the air since 2002, encouraging viewers to participate in selecting the country's next biggest music star — as well as weigh in on its less-than-stellar hopefuls. Its grueling elimination process has produced celebrated artists like Kelly Clarkson, Jordin Sparks, Kellie Pickler, Carrie Underwood, and Fantasia Barrino — but while there have been success stories, there have also been less than savory elements lurking backstage: A legacy of bullying.

This week, during Idol's most current season, judge Katy Perry — known mostly for her bubblegum 2010-era pop music — made a comment to contestant Sara Beth Leibe that many have regarded as an instance of "momshaming." ("Momshaming" is just what it sounds like — when someone judges a parent for their life choices.) Since, Leibe has elected to leave the show to spend time with her children — leaving many longtime viewers with the impression that American Idol hasn't changed quite as much as it thinks it has.

What Katy Did on 'American Idol'

Though Katy Perry has been on the panel of Idol judges since 2018, she began her relationship with the franchise all the way back in 2009. As a guest judge, she joined some of the show's original judges during her time, including Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell. (The original three Idol judges were Jackson, Cowell, and singer Paula Abdul.) So, by the time 25-year-old Sara Beth Leibe entered the studio for her audition, Perry had years of experience in terms of her role. As Leibe explained to the judges — Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan — that she had three children, Perry stood up and pretended to fan herself. "If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out," Leibe said. "Honey," Perry replied, "you've been laying on the table too much." (The insinuation, of course, being that Leibe has too many children.)

As one can imagine, this was hurtful to Leibe. Though it wasn't the only questionable remark Perry made toward her (Perry also seemed to question if Leibe truly wanted to be a singer), it was certainly the element of her audition that hit her the hardest. In a well-received TikTok video after the event, she describes her reaction: "It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful." Leibe goes on to explain her stance: "I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and I think that mom shaming is super lame, and I think that it's hard enough to be a mom, and it's hard enough to be a woman." Leibe notes that people have been reaching out regarding the moment as well, and that she's grateful. "Nobody deserves to feel crappy about that." Though Perry has not yet apologized, she did attempt to get Sara to stay, telling her that self-love was "just as big" as motherly love. It didn't work. Leibe clearly felt as though a line had been crossed -- and it's far from the first time the show has done so.

The Original 'American Idol' Was Very Hostile

Longtime viewers of American Idol likely recall the early days of the show — before its 2018 reboot — as its most interesting. Each judge, including Cowell, Jackson, and Abdul, had a shtick. Abdul was the nice one, Jackson was the middleman — and Simon Cowell was mean. Cowell, the British record executive behind gimmicky bands like One Direction and Fifth Harmony, was regarded as the show's "bad guy." Entertainment value was derived from what can only be described as bullying — contestants, some of whom were very clearly not good singers, were displayed to an unforgiving audience for comedic value. The judges would then eviscerate them, often in obvious ways. (Cowell had a habit of commenting on the perceived ugliness of contestants' facial expressions.)

What made this even worse was the fact that these performances were being pushed forward specifically for entertainment value — one of Idol's most infamous hopefuls, William Hung, told Business Insider that he still struggles with the fame that came with his audition, referencing a 2020 interview on The Joe Rogan Experience. "I will never forget how one of the comedians, Jimmy O. Yang, said that I set back Asians 10 years," Hung said. It wasn't just Hung — contestants such as Mary Roach, whose emotionally volatile audition went down in Idol history are still in YouTube compilations to this day. Paula Abdul even experienced a share of the negative energy herself: In a 2009 interview with Good Morning America, Abdul recalled Cowell's negative attitude — he was "crushing" "fragile kids" -- and claimed she almost quit the show seven times due to his behavior. "I couldn't take the pain that I saw, and I think being an artist who has had success, it's very vulnerable when you are the talent," Abdul told GMA. "And when someone attacks you with criticism that isn't constructive, sometimes it's hard to take."

Are the Times Changing on 'American Idol'?

Though American Idol has attempted to clean up its act — it no longer runs bad auditions specifically for their entertainment value — incidents like Perry and Leibe's prove that its history of bullying isn't too far behind. Season 11 runner-up Jessica Sanchez told Business Insider just last year that she was glad the show no longer airs these "bad" auditions. Another runner-up, Crystal Bowersox, directly called it out: "It's bullying," she told Insider, "and I'm glad that they don't do that anymore." Though it's almost, at this point, a cultural institution, American Idol was built as much on the delight of putting others down as its talent. Can something built off of the embarrassment of others truly change for the better? Perhaps not — but, either way, it doesn't appear as if the long-running Idol is going anywhere. "I feel like a comic strip character just came to life," Perry remarked after Leibe had finished singing. It wasn't the first time an American Idol judge remarked on a contestant's personal choices. It probably won't be the last.