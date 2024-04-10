The Big Picture American Idol's Aulani Round brought 24 contestants to Hawaii for unforgettable performances.

Contestants impressed judges like Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie with standout vocal performances.

Artists like Odell Bunton Jr., Mia Matthews, and McKenna Faith Brenholt shined onstage with powerful renditions.

After a grueling, and shortened, Hollywood Round, 143 American Idol hopefuls were drastically cut to 56 and then to 24. With one of the most dramatic eliminations in the reality competition show's history, the remaining contestants brought their magic to the stage as those who remained were invited for a chance of a lifetime to perform at the beautiful and captivating Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa. Marking the first time the American public could vote for their favorites this season, the two-night Aulani Round was nothing short of amazing.

American Idol is back in Hawaii for the Aulani Round where 24 hopefuls vie for America's votes to continue on with their journey. The top 24 visited the stunning Disney resort in Ko Olina, Hawaii, where they got one shot at winning America's votes while performing in front of a picturesque backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie all had fun in the sun with Stich of Lilo and Stich fame before offering advice to the singers. With a guest appearance from last season's winner Iam Tongi, the two-part Aulani Round was a night to remember. Mentored by Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll, all the artists left their all on the stage, but these 10 artists gave the best performances, having a great chance of winning America's votes and moving on to the next round.

10 Odell Bunton Jr.

Song: Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars

When you can get a crowd to move and groove, you know you're doing something right! For Odell Bunton Jr., he kicked off the second night of performances in all the right ways. Taking on "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, it was all about the combination of sublime vocals and the ability to set up the audience in the palm of his hands. When you, as an emerging artist, can get an audience to wave along with you, the future is bright. Odell showed up and turned it out. The choice to sing "Uptown Funk" was an obvious and safe choice, but to set yourself up ahead of the pack, was the smart choice.

9 Nya

Song: The Best by Tina Turner

It's a difficult task to take on one of the best vocalists of all time, but Nya approached the Tina Turner classic "The Best" with great ease. Her natural theatrical tone is quite pure and fits perfectly with the song. Nya was able to capture the levels and build the song, winning over the audience in the process. With a difficult field of artists, Nya's biggest task is to stand out from the bunch. With her rendition of "The Best," she has proven she is unafraid to put her spin on iconic tracks.

8 Julia Gagnon

Song: Rumour Has It by Adele

With a deep and soulful vocal, Julia Gagnon captured the essence of Adele's "Rumour Has It." Having previously been a Platinum Ticket holder, Julia was granted an opportunity to make it straight to the Showstoppers round, where she amazed the judging panel. While Julia did have some tonal woes during her performance at Aulani, she provided a deep and rich vocal performance that very few female artists can capture. Julia's voice has a unique magic that twisted the song in a fascinating manner.

7 Ajii

Song: Higher by Tems

There's a subtle confidence within the soul of Ajii, who delivered the rhythm and blues in his performance of "Higher" by Tems. With a very melodic and smooth vocal, Ajii was able to shock the judges at how pitch perfect his voice can be. Ajii has the ability to bring a variety of levels to his voice and cadence. His vibrato is quite exceptional. When he introduced the Caribbean vibes into his performance, the audience swayed, and earned a standing ovation from Jelly Roll. Ajii may not be the typical American Idol front runner, but in a competition like this, being the sleeper underdog may not necessarily be a bad thing for him.

6 Jack Blocker

Song: Rainbow by Kacey Musgraves

When it was revealed that Jack Blocker selected "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves, it felt like an odd choice. While the song fits this folk artist's style, it's a much more subtle song compared to his previous song selections. What Jack was able to do was bring a sense of control to his performance, allowing his vocals to finally shine without any facial distractions. His performance was quite sweet and engaging. Jack, who made it to Hollywood through the convincing of the production staff, has found his stride and has the ability to continue to shock viewers with smart song selections and his endearing stage presence. This was the awakening of Jack Blocker.

5 Kayko

Song: How to Live Without You by Kayko

One of the riskiest moves an artist can do on American Idol is to perform an original song when hoping to secure America's votes. For Kayko, who performed an original song dedicated to his mom who passed away, it was the right move for this round. His nerves did get him as the song dug deep in his emotions, but "How to Live Without You" proved that, alongside his impeccable piano skills and singer-songwriter-style voice, he is ready to take on the music industry as an already branded artist. His ability to get the crowd and the judges to emote through a song that was brand new to them takes a certain kind of talent. Kayko's biggest hurdle will be tackling already written songs should he make it to the themed stage of the show. He's got the full package should he get there. And after his Aulani performance, it should be a surefire yes.

4 Triston Harper

Song: God’s Country by Blake Shelton

At the ripe age of 15, Triston Harper is shocking viewers with his talent and maturity as a young country act. Singing Blake Shelton's "God's Country," Triston showed his range, tackling a very big song by a country powerhouse. While he may not be everyone's cup of tea, his story and vocal prowess is something to get excited about. Like last season's winner, Triston is being pushed to the forefront, and rightly so. He is on an upwards trajectory following his Platinum Ticket. If Triston can continue to shock and amaze, good things are in his future.

3 McKenzie Sol

Song: Jealous by Nick Jonas

A star is born! After a last minute sing-off in the Hollywood Round, McKenzie Sol entered the Top 24, ready to dominate. Singing "Jealous" by Nick Jonas, the British-born McKenzie used his instrument to give a cool and laid back performance, where he was easily able to nail the falsetto at the end of the song. McKenzie has an ease about him that is enticing to watch, but his stage presence is something special. If he continues showcasing his boy band's adjacent persona, he is going to head straight to heartthrob territory. The vibes were right for McKenzie. He's surely a contender for the finals.

2 Mia Matthews

Song Daddy’s Hands by Holly Dunn

Now a solo act on the American Idol stage, Mia Matthews brings the classic approach of female country artists to a new generation. With a purity and lightness in her voice, Mia sang "Daddy's Hands" by Holly Dunn with the greatest of ease, even bringing Jelly Roll to tears. With her mom and sister, her former Worth the Wait band mates, in the crowd, Mia has proven already that given a chance, she can dominate the country charts when given the chance. The moment that she hit the key change, the audience bought everything she was selling. Mia's performance will give you chills.

1 McKenna Faith Brenholt

Song: The Story by Brandi Carlisle

Dedicated to her mom Lisa, who was in the audience, McKenna Faith Brenholt performed an exceptional rendition of Brandi Carlile's "The Story." Filled with an impeccable rasp and breathtaking tone, McKenna had a star turn bringing this mid-tempo hit to life. Previously sharing her heart-wrenching story about her adoption and meeting her birth mother's family at her audition, this song was simply near perfect. In a competition where song selection can make or break an artist, McKenna's decision to sing the lyrically emotional Brandi Carlile track could help catapult her to the top of the competition. Her performance was truly meant for a superstar. McKenna has the ability to win this entire season if she continues down this path. Carly Simon and Joni Mitchell have paved the way for an artist like McKenna. She is the next generation of vocalists.

Who will make the cut and move onto the Top 20? Voting is currently closed, but the results will be revealed on the next episode of American Idol. With one of the strongest casts in recent memory, Season 22 will be incredibly competitive. America has a very tough decision to make!

American Idol airs Sundays at 8:00 pm on ABC. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

