The Big Picture Abi Carter wins American Idol season 22, leaving behind her co-judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Jack Blocker secures third place with a range of country performances but ultimately falls short.

Will Moseley showcases his country talent but struggles to make his performances stand out in the finale.

The time has come to crown the newest American Idol! With Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, and Will Moseley as the final three, only one could walk away after a confetti shower! The 22nd season of American Idol was one for the history books. It was one of the toughest seasons with some of the stiffest competition in recent memory. In a night filled with celebration and celebrity guest performances, this incredible season ended on a high note. To begin, Katy Perry has officially ended her seven-year run as she will be leaving the program, leaving behind her co-judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

The night began with a song from the Bon Jovi songbook, as Jon Bon Jovi mentored the evening's finalists. Fantasia made a surprise cameo to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of her American Idol victory. As per tradition, the Top 10 had the opportunity to perform with some of music's biggest and brightest. In the non-competitive category of performances, viewers were gifted performances from Jason Mraz with Julia Gagnon, Seal with Jayna Elise, James Bay with McKenna Faith Breinholt and Kabrienne, Kody Johnston with Triston Harper, Bishop Briggs with Abi Carter, former American Idol winner Nick Fradiani with the Top 10 boys, Hootie and the Blowfish with Will Moseley, New Kids on the Block with Kayko, Wynonna with Emmy Russell, and Cece Winans with Roman Collins. All the judges took to the stage where Lionel Richie sang alone, Mia Matthews joined Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry, in her incredible gown featuring the faces of all the American Idol contests from her run, gave a farewell performance with Jack Blocker. The Top 10 girls did a tribute to Katy Perry to say goodbye to her tenure on the show. In the end, Jack Blocker was cut, landing in third place, where Abi Carter walked away victorious! Here are the final rankings of the competitive performances from the grand finale!

8 Will Moseley

"Good Book Bad"

As tradition on American Idol, the finalists have the great opportunity to record their official first single. For Will Moseley, this was his first chance to showcase who he could be after the show. Will is a Grade A country artist. He can succeed in the industry now that the season has concluded. He just needs to find his niche, but this performance is a good test of where his potential can land. The performance was just fine. The test will be, if this song is played on country radio, and you don't hear Will's name revealed before the track is played, will you be able to distinguish that it's him? Only time will tell!

7 Will Moseley

"It's My Life"

As revealed in his video package, Will Moseley knew he would be singing his Bon Jovi track at the persuasion of his father. "It's My Life" is a logical song choice for Will. The Bon Jovi songbook does have a few entries that have country vibes, but this was a great opportunity to add his grit into a classic rock anthem. Will had the right row, but the finale night nerves were ever-present. As the lyrics said, it was now or never, and this performance was not enough to secure the victory. The song lacked the drive the song naturally has. He fell into the trap of being too screamy. He didn't do enough to make it his own.

6 Will Moseley

"My Town"

Will Moseley is a tried and true country act. He's got a great voice for radio. He just needs to find a way to balance his vocal strength with his stage presence. His performance of "My Town" by Montgomery Gentry was his best of the night as he had the most ease and comfort on the track. And it might be perhaps he's had a longer history performing the song previously. It was a well-done performance and a good culmination of his journey on American Idol.

5 Jack Blocker

"All My Exes Live in Texas"

For many fans of this season, it was yet another gut punch to lose Jack Blocker right before the final two. Jack was the Cinderella story of the season. He almost didn't make it to Hollywood and was saved by the show's production team and crew. And they made the right decision. America has fallen in love with Jack. This performance of "All My Exes Live in Texas" by George Strait was a novelty act of a kitschy song. This would be the middle of the concert crowd pleaser. Jack had a lot of fun playing and partying, honoring his home state of Texas. It was a sly performance that tapped into his country roots. He made it to the finale through his versatility, but he used these last two performances to secure the country-fan vote. Sadly, it was a little too late.

4 Jack Blocker

"I'll Be There For You"

Even though Bon Jovi is classic rock, Jack Blocker leaned into a country look with his fringe cowboy shirt. It was a last ditch effort to showcase his ability to win over country voters. He took the slightly rock vibes of the song but didn't give you a direct Bon Jovi cover of "I'll Be There For You." He still sounded great despite missing a late note at the end of the song. Jack has eased into a star throughout the season. Jack Blocker is a true underdog story.

3 Abi Carter

"Bed of Roses"

If it wasn't clear before, Abi Carter could do it all. Abi captured the moment and made Bon Jovi's "Bed of Roses" her own. Abi dazzled behind the keys. She has exceptional versatility in how she can perform. Whether it's at the piano or standing behind a microphone, an Abi performance will consistently be incredible. This was a great start to her memorable evening. Abi's voice has such a purity that she transformed the rock song into something so special. For the most part, she sang in her head voice, so when she did opt in for the falsetto note, it was an interesting decision. Regardless, she shined. Wherever Abi goes from here, she's going to amaze.

2 Abi Carter

"This Isn't Over"

For whatever reason, the final two were only given about ninety seconds to display their first official single. When it came to Abi Carter's performance of "This Isn't Over," it was the perfect tease to get fans to download her single. As the title says, this isn't over for Abi Carter. Post show, Abi is going to find success thanks to her ability to bring a controlled yet mesmerizing vocal through a captivating ability to connect with the audience. If the roar of the crow is any precursor, Abi will be selling out stadiums in due time. She has a star quality reminiscent of the original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. This is her time.

1 Abi Carter

"Somewhere"

Sometimes, American Idol stars have made their moment during their run in the season. For others, there is a shining moment that happens directly on finale night. Abi Carter has done both. Abi Carter's performance of "Somewhere" from West Side Story was simply remarkable. This song fit her like a glove. She gave the Broadway standard a bit of pop through her pop flair, which introduced the song to an entirely new audience. It didn't have an antiquated feel, but it was an honest and effortless vocal. She truly stopped the show. Winning over a crowd with a ballad can be difficult, but you could hear a pin drop during her performance. The only problem with the performance was her appearance. Host Ryan Seacrest told her that with her pose, she looked like the Statue of Liberty. And well, she did. So whoever dressed her should be fired. Regardless, we're here to talk about her vocals, and they were simply divine. The right person from this finale won American Idol.

