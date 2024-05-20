The Big Picture Theme nights test artists' ability to shine across genres.

Since the show made headlines in 2002, American Idol has had a special touch that has remained one of the most consistent elements of the show: theme nights! Since the live show format changed ever-so-slightly when the program moved from Fox to ABC, theme nights have still been a major element on the show. While other singing competition shows have a bit more leniency for their contestants, asking the American Idol hopefuls to find their voice through an assortment of themes truly tests their ability as an artist. Can they do it all? Can a country singer succeed at rock and roll? Would a night of Adele mess up someone's ability to shine? For the individuals hoping to win American Idol, their ability to shine no matter what they sing is the true mark of a music superstar.

American Idol is one of the longest running reality singing competition shows in the states. Since Kelly Clarkson had her moment like this, American Idol has been the perennial hit that keeps music lovers glued to their screens season after season. As the launching pad for some of the music industry's biggest megastars, American Idol is a special show that celebrates the dream of being an unknown and transforming into a superstar overnight. For its triumphant twenty-second season, Ryan Seacrest has continued to hold down the fort with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie offering their expert opinions and advice as the hopefuls try to win over the hearts of America. While they do have a plethora of music to select from, American Idol gives the contestants a brilliant opportunity to showcase their artistry through a plethora of genres and themes that test their ability to shine.

American Idol Has Become a Phenomenon

Way back in 2002, American Idol became the reality show phenomenon that changed the course of American performance competition shows forever. Following in the footsteps of its British counterpart, Pop Idol, the show focused on the search for a superstar. Co-hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman, the series followed an assortment of artists, both very good and very bad, as they audition for a panel of music experts: Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson. If they make it to Hollywood, they continue their journey as they receive feedback from the judges as they cut the talent down until they have their finalists. From there, the contestants would sing for the votes of the American public. Now it would certainly be a boring show if, week after week, the American Idol hopefuls could sing whatever they wanted. So the program implemented weekly theme nights that would test the artists by selecting a track that fit, that would also ensure that it would not be a poor karaoke rendition. Though, that critique was quite familiar to many contestants.

In that first season, the themes were quite simple and straightforward. From Motown to Big Band, Music from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s to Love Songs by Burt Bacharach, the final 10 American Idol contestants had an array of music to select from that would allow them to shine. For artists like Kelly Clarkson and Tamyra Gray, no matter the theme, they soared with flying colors. Kelly Clarkson's rendition of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" cemented her status as a star. As a pop star, Kelly Clarkson maintained that style no matter what she performed. But as the show evolved and new artists entered the fray, the themes got harder and more specific, and a new crop of artistic styles arose. It would no longer be about cookie-cutter renditions of popular songs. It was about seeing singers like David Cook completely reinvent "Always Be My Baby" on Mariah Carey night on American Idol Season 7 or Adam Lambert's performance after performance flip songs around like Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" during Grand Ol' Opry Week. What these singers proved was that American Idol became more about the ability to bring unique artistry to the stage. These moments may not have come to fruition had the theme nights been present. Theme nights push the American Idol hopefuls out of their comfort zone and into superstar territory.

Challenging Nights On American Idol

As the show went on, many of the themes were selected based on the songbook of the guest mentor or inspired by the genre the guest mentor excelled in. Of course, there were some rogue themes and mentor combinations, but alas, that's reality television! For example, Olivia Newton-John joined the Season 2 cast during Country Rock night. Mega director and non-musician Quentin Tarantino tackled Season 8's Movie Soundtrack week. For Season 10 Motown week, Latin superstar Marc Anthony oddly served as the guest mentor. P. Diddy was there for Billy Joel Night on Season 11. When the show transferred to ABC, Nick Jonas was present for a night of Prince music on Season 16. Hell even Rebel Wilson and Kane Brown were guest mentors on Disney Nights on Season 17 and Season 22 respectively. Even if the guest mentor wasn't the best fit for the theme, their presence would still allow a brilliant mind to assist them in their process. It also adds a bit of a twist to how they would approach the theme and take the criticism.

There have been some incredibly challenging nights throughout American Idol history. Often times, being a theatrical singer was frowned upon, definitely during the Simon Cowell era of the show. So when they forced their singers to honor Sir Andrew Lloyd Weber during Season 7, it was baffling. Many artists faltered, but it did allow theater performer Syesha Mercado to stand out, propelling her into the Top 3 later that season. During Season 20, will.i.am joined for a double night of music featuring Mother's Day songs as well as TikTok. It didn't quite make sense, but it happened! In the early days of the show, Big Band and The Great American Songbook truly tested the contestants. For those who had no real connection to the genre, they had no idea what songs to select or how to perform them. It truly tested the artists and their ability to grow on the show. But the reality of this reality show is everything is make or break depending on song selections. But that's for another article.

Theme Nights Brings a Strategy

A major part of what makes an American Idol a superstar is their ability to know who they are as an artist. There will always be curve balls in what themes will be included season after season, but a strong American Idol hopeful can easily pick a resume of exceptional songs by looking at the history of theme nights on the show. Unlike The Voice, American Idol will have a theme to guide their contestants to glory. Over the twenty-two seasons, should a finalist make it to the live shows, they should easily be able to have every week potentially planned with songs selected.

It's almost inevitable that Billboard No. 1 Hits and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame night will appear every few seasons. The themes are quite vague as it doesn't necessarily require the artist to pick songs directly on the Hot 100 and the Hall of Fame is ever-expanding away from true rock and roll. The freedom to explore beyond allows those country crooners to have a larger pick of the litter. Knowing that these themes may arrive, the hopefuls can pre-plan their desired picks as the options will only change early and in real time. It also gives artists an opportunity to look back at the history of the program and know who has performed songs that have worked and songs that have worked so well that they dare not try to perform them again. Season 9 runner-up Crystal Bowersox performed a flawless performance of "Me and Bobby McGee" by Janis Joplin so that no one should ever try to outperform her again. A similar theme is The Year You Were Born. Over time, the span of available years will change as there is an age limit on the show, but knowing the options you can select from can give the singers time to research options for songs that are in their wheelhouse or can be re-imagined to fit them.

American Idol is Known for its Theme Nights

Many music superstars have had their catalogue utilized. Some even multiple times. And that's a true testament of their iconic status. From Dolly Parton to Shania Twain, Bon Jovi to Kelly Clarkson herself. Queen Night has appeared twice, including Seasons 5 and Season 17. The beauty of Queen night is the evolution and tie-in to the band through American Idol. Not only are they arguably one of the greatest bands ever, following their performance together on the show, Adam Lambert became their new frontman and eventually returned to mentor the contestants on the latest Queen night on Season 17. It was a full-circle moment that showed how singing music outside your comfort zone on American Idol can change your entire career trajectory.

Since moving to ABC, the show has tried to tie-in its parent company, Disney, into the fold. Disney Night has become one of the most beloved and fantastic evenings of American Idol. It's so important to the network, it's not the only show that features the theme as Dancing with the Stars uses it as well. It brings an aura of nostalgia while testing the contestants to have their own moment on some of the most beloved songs in the Disney collection. This music is ingrained in viewers' brains, so the level of difficulty is quite high. A true artist that deserves the American Idol victory can take a Disney classic and make it their own. With Disney officially an annual night, the hopefuls better start practicing their favorite Disney anthems!

Often times, history-making performances are made thanks to the American Idol hopefuls being pulled out of the box and into a theme. A true American Idol should not only be an incredible singer with impeccable stage presence, they should be able to prove they can showcase all facets of their talent. Cover songs are the pinnacle of American Idol, but it's not a karaoke competition. Theme nights are truly the make or break of a real American Idol. With Season 23 auditions happening sooner rather than later, it's time for the next batch of hopefuls to research the history of the program and figure out how their artistry can fit into the fold of the show. And in the meantime, let's start dreaming of the next lot of theme nights!

