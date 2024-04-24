The Big Picture Roman Collins took a bold risk singing "Roar," but it didn't resonate with America.

Triston Harper has strong vocals, but needs more emotional connection in performances.

Will Mosley needs a standout moment to set himself apart in the competition.

It's another live elimination on American Idol! Tackling the loose theme of Billboard #1 Hits, the American Idol hopefuls were once again performing for America's votes. Taking on hits ranging from pop to country, the singers gave their all in hopes of swaying the vote in their favor. Mentored by pop star Meghan Trainor, the artists took on the songs the world loves!

The judges keep sharing that this season of American Idol is the best crop of individuals the show has seen. Based on the performances, they might be right! With each elimination becoming more and more heartbreaking, Season 22 went from 12 to 10. With a performance by American Idol alum David Archuletta, the high of the night soon fell sullen after Jayna Elise and Roman Collins sadly ended their journey. But did they make the cut as the best performances of the night? Dim the lights! Let's get to the results.

10 Roman Collins

Roman Collins took the biggest risk of the competition, putting on a brazen twist to Katy Perry's "Roar." Starting off behind the keys, Roman ripped the song apart by exploring the nuances of his vocals through new melodic lines. What started off as a subtle ballad roared, the second Roman got up from the piano and explored every inch of the stage. By ending his performance right behind the judges, he was able to get Katy in on his performance. Roman's big risk sadly did not resonate with America. Perhaps it was too big of a leap and twist on the tune.

9 Triston Harper

Back with a country hit, Triston Harper took on the Luke Combs hit "Beautiful Crazy." Dedicating his performance to his girlfriend, Triston proved he is a talented singer, but his connection to the music he's singing is not completely there. Despite Katy telling him she believed every word he sang, there was still a disconnect in his performance. There is maturity to country music that Triston is lacking emotionally, but vocally, he's got it. With the competition getting even tighter, Triston's key to success will be his song selections.

8 Jayna Elise

Taking a moment to honor American Idol alum Willie Spence with his signature American Idol anthem, Jayna Elise gave a strong rendition of "Diamonds" by Rihanna. For Jayna, sharing her homage to Willie following the song was smart as she wasn't immediately compared to his pristine performance. What Jayna did do was give a controlled and balanced performance. Jayna has a radio-ready voice, but she wasn't able to find her own lane in the competition. Sadly, she never quite connected to America as this was her last night on the show.

7 Jack Blocker

Jack Blocker shocked the room by not only going contemporary, but exploring a song by The Weekend. Jack was able to give a folk flip to "Blinding Lights" in a unique manner. Once again, Jack took a risk that paid off. While it was not his strongest performance of the season, he did solidify his fearlessness as a performer. Jack needs to expand his ability to capture the stage. His park and bark routine may start to get stale. In order to step out of the pack, Jack needs to have a major moment before it's too late.

6 Will Mosley

As an artist, Will Mosley has a solid voice. The problem is, when he selects a song that is performed by an artist already similar to himself, he comes off as a generic cover singer. By singing "Starting Over" by Chris Stapleton, he was immediately compared to the artist. They both use a grit and a growl in their performance, which automatically places them in the same category. Will has the ability to sneak through the competition thanks to his vocals, but Will hasn't had his star-making moment yet. Time is running out!

5 Abi Carter

Abi Carter kicked off the night with a Taylor Swift and her critiques were some of the harsher comments this season. Perhaps the judges finally realized being nice all the time isn't servicing their artists best. As the first to perform, Abi performed "All Too Well" behind the piano once again. Not nearly as strong as her Elton John performance the night before, Abi continued to display her ability to perform a variety of styles and genres. Abi has an effortless way to entice the audience. She could take over the stage as the judges requested, but it wouldn't be true to Abi.

4 McKenna Faith Breinholt

McKenna Faith Breinholt easily has the most unique voice left in the competition. If you close your eyes, you know who is behind the microphone. As another artist taking on Taylor Swift, McKenna opted to perform "Cardigan." While her voice may not have been at full strength due to her being sick all week, McKenna presented another star turn. McKenna's ability to emote through a lyrically intricate song sets her apart from the rest of the artists in the cast. She will never give you a massive note in the middle of the song, but she will make you feel the intent of the music. And that takes skill. For McKenna to win, her consistency must remain, but she must find another moment to wow America.

3 Mia Matthews

This girl can do no wrong! Week after week, Mia Matthews continues to show more confidence through her stage presence and fashion sense. She's had a trip to the Grand Ol' Opry to perform with her sister and mother, but if Mia keeps it up, she will make her solo debut sooner than you think. Performing Miranda Lambert's "Over You," Mia and her guitar are prime to take over country music radio. She's still got a youthful demeanor, but that's part of her appeal. Mia is told that she needs to bring out another card as the competition is tight. And that card might be straying away from country music for a performance. No matter what, Mia is doing American Idol correctly. This is redemption for Worth the Wait's early exit on The Voice.

2 Kayko

Kayko is truly an enigma. For the second night in a row, Kayko was forced to take on a cover rather than his original music. His choice of all the songs that ever hit #1 on the Billboard Charts, Kayko opted for the one-hit wonder "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Gotye. Why? Well, to prove he can rock out in his own way! The original track is quite poppy, but Kayko gives it a rock spin. The performance went over so well that all three judges were not only on their feet, but they rushed the stage to embrace him at the final note. But Kayko's biggest risk of the night was to scrap the clean-cut persona, introducing a bit of mascara and an oversize sweater that leaned into a new world. The energy that Kayko brings to the stage proves he can be a star. Hopefully, that can continue as the group continues to shrink.

1 Julia Gagnon

When it comes to powerhouse voices, Julia Gagnon has it on lock. Her ability to bring a country folk song like "Something in the Orange" by Zach Bryan and fit her vocal aesthetic is something magical. Sharing that the song has personal meaning to her, Julia's grit helped to provide an emotionally daring performance. Easily her best performance thus far, Julia is the voice, but in a competition that also factors in star power and stage presence, Julia has to dive deeper into how she presents herself on stage. This is not because she's behind, it's just that her biggest competitors already know who they are as an artist.

