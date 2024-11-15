There have been young talent blowing away the American Idol judges throughout the years. You must be 15 years old or older to audition for the reality competition show. Triston Harper auditioned in season 22 at 15 years old. He told the judges he was from McIntosh, Alabama and Luke Bryan joked that he out country-ed him. The teenager talked about his Choctaw Indian heritage and the love of his town.

Harper sang Jason Isbell's "Cover Me Up." He made it through and placed in the top five. The young singer started the season saying he was told to make something of himself through music. The teenager is back in the news due to some major updates in his person life.

Triston Harper Is Married and Expecting His First Child

Image via ABC

Harper updated his Facebook status to married on Nov. 6. "I'v [sic] got big news harpies," he wrote in the post. He's married to 17-year-old Paris Reed. The singer's mother, Hattie Mae Sullivan revealed two days later that they're expecting a baby. "Now Everybody has congratulated me on Triston and Paris getting married but to me that is old news but now I’m bout to be a “G Ma” #TeamPink #TeamBlue #BlessingsonBlessings," she wrote on Facebook with a picture of the teenagers smiling with the pregnancy test.

Some fans are upset about the update and others are bringing up how they financially donated to the family. There is a Go Fund Me for Sullivan hoping to raise $20,000. "Here in the real world, Triston has put together a band and is performing every chance he gets," explained the post. "Hattie's situation is still rough. While Triston is staying with family, she is living in an unfinished storage building that she is trying to convert into a mini-home. It's a long way from complete lacking insulation or a bathroom." The teenager opened up to the judges about being homeless with his mother at 12 years old during his audition. That touched a lot of people's hearts and they were happy to see him later sing Bryan's songs and more.

Sullivan's sister commented on her Facebook post addressing this. "So people are commenting under here saying 'they making they situation worse' or 'they want they money back they sent'! Your opinions are unnecessary when it comes to MY SISTER she’s straight don’t worry about her point blank period !!!" Pamila Reed commented. "& if you didn’t want to help Hattie you should’ve never helped her in the beginning so [hands up emoji]."

American Idol airs on ABC.

American Idol Twelve American finalists (six men and six women) compete in a singing contest. Release Date June 11, 2002 Creator Simon Fuller Cast Carrie Underwood , Fantasia , Jennifer Hudson , Clay Aiken , Chris Daughtry Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 22 Studio Fox Expand

Watch on ABC