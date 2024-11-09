Winning doesn't make or break a career on American Idol, as many non-winners have gone on to have huge success. Sometimes all it takes is that little boost on the biggest platform to reach the next ladder rung to stardom. Such is the case for American Idol Season 22 runner-up Will Moseley. After weeks of grueling competition, the Hazlehurst, Georgia, native reached the top, coming just shy of victory as he shared the stage with winner Abi Carter before host Ryan Seacrest announced the results. ​​But Moseley's career was just beginning.

With country artists statistically performing well for the public's vote on American Idol, Will Moseley became an early contender during Season 22. During his audition, he showcased his ability to be a stand-out artist with his original song, "Gone for Good." He more than proved his staying power week after week, and now Moseley is putting his career in his own hands. With the holiday season approaching, Will Moseley is getting into the spirit with a cover of a Christmas classic that is shocking listeners with delight.

Will Moseley Takes on the Queen of Christmas

Image via ABC

While American Idol is only a launching pad, Moseley hopes his newfound catapult into the music spotlight will help earn him new fans. Just weeks after the finale, Will Moseley joined fellow Season 22 contestants Jack Blocker, Emmy Russell, Triston Harper, and Mia Matthews at CMA Fest Takeover. Moseley was fortunate to open for Zac Brown Band and has recently embarked on a ten-date tour with fellow country artist Colin Stough.

Despite being a country singer, Will Moseley is getting in the holiday spirit with his take on the Mariah Carey Christmas classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Bringing his country flavor to the Queen of Christmas' track, Will Moseley continues to stretch his legs as an artist, hoping to appeal to a broader demographic. His cover adds a Southern twist and a touch of charm to the holiday staple. The single, now available on all major streaming platforms, is bound to be added to many holiday playlists this year.

Will Moseley Keeps Making Music

Close

On American Idol, Will Moseley was able to unite his country stylings with the necessity of theme weeks. He was a constant and consistent performer, which is a crucial element in a game where one bad week can make or break your experience. The more he pushed himself into new genres, like the double whammy of dance songs and Adele tracks, the steadier he became. Even when he eased into classic rock, he was still able to find his artistry, finding the world of the music. Moseley continued to creep into the top, becoming the last remaining country artist in the pack.

Unfortunately, his journey did not end in victory as Abi Carter, one of the season's Platinum Ticket recipients, was the strongest contender of the season. Week after week, Abi Carter dazzled with new interpretations of songs while showcasing her impeccable vocals. Despite Carter's victory, Will Moseley isn't letting it keep him down. His original track, which won over Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry, made the Billboard charts following his appearance on the show. It's this original music that has made him excel post-reality television. Moseley released his first post-Idol single, "I Don't Wanna Fight No More," in addition to dropping modern country covers on his YouTube Channel.

With so many artists coming off of competition shows like American Idol, it can feel as if the field is saturated. However, Moseley's knowledge of who he is as an artist has the potential to lead him to great post-Idol success.

American Idol Twelve American finalists (six men and six women) compete in a singing contest. Release Date June 11, 2002 Creator Simon Fuller Cast Carrie Underwood , Fantasia , Jennifer Hudson , Clay Aiken , Chris Daughtry Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 22 Studio Fox Expand

American Idol is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Stream on Hulu