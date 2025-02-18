Backstreet might be back, but the future has arrived. American Idol has been notorious for showcasing legacy acts on their stage. In fact, last season, Loretta Lynn's granddaughter was an American Idol hopeful. Now, with the new season only weeks away, one child of a Backstreet Boy is set to appear. While appearing on Today, Brian Littrell revealed that his son, Baylee Littrell, is launching his own musical career and will appear on the upcoming season of American Idol.

Baylee told his famous father that the entertainment industry is hard work, but no matter what, Brian Littrell is proud of his son. He said, "He’s been busting his butt, and I’m super proud of him. He kind of gets a new sense of reality of what this is.” Now, Brian Litrell is not the only Littrell having a musical moment in 2025. The Backstreet Boys recently announced their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere. Additionally, they had the famous room on their feet as one of the headliners at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

Baylee Littrell Grew Up On the Road

Having spent time on the road with his dad and the rest of the Backstreet Boys, the aspiring country singer is hoping to forge his own path. In 2023, Baylee Littrell spoke to People about growing up on the road and the influence it had on his dreams. He said, "I've pretty much grown up on the road since I can remember. So my first crib was a bunk on a tour bus," Baylee Littrell said. "So really, my first memories are being out on the road and being abroad." He called the experience "completely out of the ordinary," especially having the opportunity to introduce his dad on stage at the age of 5. By 10, he opened for the Backstreet Boys with a song or two before leading to an official opening act in 2019.

Baylee Littrell has acknowledged how his parents have influenced his musical aspirations. "He definitely has had a huge impact and influence on my music. So does my mom, she can write some amazing music herself. I always have their perspective. They're always there for me if I ask, but they let me do my own thing, which I appreciate." His mother is actress Leighanne Littrell.

American Idol is hyped up this season as Carrie Underwood joins the judging panel, replacing Katy Perry. She will join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, who have been a part of the series since its move to ABC. Additionally, Jelly Roll has been announced as an in-house mentor for the hopefuls this season. While we don't know Baylee Litrell's fate on the series quite yet, it's likely Backstreet Boys fans will help carry him far into the competition.