Sometimes it's hard to break out of the shadow of your famous parents, but for one American Idol hopeful, they have officially forged their own path after a successful audition. Upon entering the room, judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood felt there was something familiar about Baylee Littrell. And they were right. His father is Brian Littrell, best known as one of the Backstreet Boys.

At 22-years-old, Baylee shared that music has been his life and his passion. It's the only world he's known. As he said, "Trust me, I wish I wanted to do something completely different. But if I’m not doing music there’s no way I can really exist.” Showing photos and videos of Baylee on the road with his dad, he shared that it was the roar of the crowd that hooked him into the world. Having previously opened for his dad and his group, Baylee's experienced large crowds, but now, American Idol is his chance to make a name for himself.

Brian Littrell Is Moved to Tears

Singing an original song called "Waiting on Myself to Die," the judges were instantly impressed. It was Carrie Underwood, whose initial impression was the largest of the trio, turning to Luke to acknowledge his immense potential. As his father said, “He’s obviously grown up in the business and I think he’s cut out for it.” Following his performance, the very poised younger Littrell was asked if his dad would ever sing with him, prompting him to invite his father to join him in the room to duet.

His dad came in, and, rather than tackle a Backstreet Boys song as one might expect, dad and son sang the chorus of the original song together. As the famous judges told the famous dad how happy they were for him, they gave Baylee his ticket to Hollywood. Brian Littrell was moved to tears watching his son have his moment in the spotlight. "I'm going to cry, I'm crying." The journey continues as Baylee is now on his own to forge his own path.

Baylee Littrell is not the first, and certainly not the last, American Idol hopeful to audition having a famous relative. Last season, Emmy Russell spent the majority of the season having to acknowledge that Loretta Lynn was her grandmother. She even paid tribute to her by performing "Coal Miner's Daughter" during one of the live episodes. The most successful child of a celebrity to compete on American Idol was Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks, daughter of NFL great Phillippi Sparks. American Idol airs Sundays at 8:00pm on ABC. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.