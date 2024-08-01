The Big Picture Carrie Underwood joins American Idol judging panel as the first alum, benefitting future contestants.

Kelly Clarkson not joining as judge; Katy Perry steps down to focus on music projects.

Underwood's success post-Idol includes Grammy wins, tours, and multiple albums.

The search is finally over. After it was announced that Katy Perry was leaving American Idol, the reality TV talent show found its newest judge. Joining Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie is pop singer and former Idol winner, Carrie Underwood. The singer competed during the show's 4th season in 2004, so it's interesting to see how this singer's career went full circle, from contestant to judge.

American Idol showrunner, Megan Wolflick, released a statement about the show's newest addition, stating that Underwood will be the first Idol alum that will join the show's judging panel. The show believes that she "embodies the true idol spirit" and that her career fits the definition of a Cinderella story. Having Underwood as a judge can be seen as a benefit for future contestants as they will be able to receive feedback from someone who was in their position all those years ago.

Carrie Underwood Is The New Judge on American Idol

"Our future hopefuls will have the chance to receive advice from someone who has walked in their exact footsteps every step of the way. Carrie has always been a strong supporter of ‘Idol,’ and I’m thrilled for her to be reunited with our ‘Idol’ Family,”

Before Underwood's announcement, it was rumored that the first American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson, would be the show's next judge. However, she has confirmed in a recent interview that she has too much going on her plate and that she has no time to take part in the long-running talent show. Perry has been a judge for American Idol since the show found its new home on ABC in 2018. Eventually, the 'Firerworks' singer announced she was leaving the show after 2024 as she wanted to pursue her own music projects, as well as return on stage to perform her work.

Carrie Underwood's 'American Idol' Journey

Underwood auditioned for American Idol in 2004 with the song "I Can't Make You Love Me" by Bonnie Raitt. The judges at the time were Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson, and all of them were impressed with her performance, while also giving some feedback for the next round. According to Cowell, she was a "good country singer," something that's rarely seen in the competition.

Cowell predicted that not only would she win the contest, but would also find major success post-Idol. And it's true. Since winning American Idol, Underwood has released 9 albums, had 7 tours, won 8 Grammys, and 12 Billboard Music Awards.

American Idol is scheduled to return on ABC and Hulu in 2025. Stay tuned for more updates. American Idol is Available to Stream on Hulu in the U.S.

American Idol Twelve American finalists (six men and six women) compete in a singing contest. Release Date June 11, 2002 Creator Simon Fuller Cast Carrie Underwood , Fantasia , Jennifer Hudson , Clay Aiken , Chris Daughtry Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 22 Studio Fox Expand

Watch on Hulu