American Idol Season 23 premiered on March 9, 2025, with a brand-new judges panel. After Katy Perry bid farewell to the singing competition in February 2024, former American Idol winner and country singer Carrie Underwood stepped in as her replacement alongside Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan. Underwood won American Idol Season 4 back in 2005 with her powerful vocals and country charm. But there’s no denying that since then, the show has gone through an evolution.

Not only has the judge's panel changed drastically over the years, but American Idol has also showcased the shift in musical trends. From pop to rock and R&B, the show has platformed diverse artists coming from all kinds of backgrounds. However, in the more recent seasons, fans can’t help but notice that country singers seem to be receiving most of the spotlight, while other genres take the backseat. Most of the finalists in the show are country singers. While one might argue that’s because the fans vote for their favorites, the overwhelming presence of country performers on the show is a little concerning.

The Judges Panel Will Inevitably Have a Country Music Bias