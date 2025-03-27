American Idol Season 23 is heating up as more hopefuls are bringing down the house for the new judging panel. Ranging from strong contenders, heartfelt stories, and that one viral moment tossed in between, American Idol is keeping fans eager to see who will make it to Hollywood!

Originally debuting in 2002, American Idol quickly catapulted to the top of the reality television world. After fifteen seasons, FOX ended the series before ABC picked it up in 2018. Since 2026, American Idol has crowned seven music superstars, with an eighth on their way. Who will win Season 23? Follow along this season as we meet the many hopefuls from around the world.

When To Watch 'American Idol'

Image via ABC

American Idol airs Sundays at 8:00pm on ABC.

Where To Watch 'American Idol'

Image via ABC

American Idol airs exclusively on ABC, Sundays at 8:00pm. Each episode is available to stream the next day on Hulu. There are various Hulu plans and bundles available. A la carte, Hulu, with ads, is available for $9.99. Hulu, without ads, is available for $18.99. Hulu is available in the Disney+ bundle. Right now, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle Basic, both with ads, is running a special for $2.99 a month for the first four months. Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium, both with no ads, runs $19.99 a month. The bundle with ESPN+ will increase the price to either $16.99 a month of $26.99 a month. Don't want ESPN+? Disney+, Hulu, and Max can be bundled together. Currently, they are offering a special for $16.99 a month, with ads, or $29.99 a month, without ads.

Who Auditioned On Episode 3 of 'American Idol' Season 23?

Landry Champlin