Country pop singer, Carrie Underwood, has addressed her newest role on American Idol. The season 4 Idol winner will be replacing Katy Perry as a judge in the upcoming season, creating a full circle moment for the Grammy winner. Underwood will be joining Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as the show returns in 2025, and she believes she can make an impact on the next batch of potential contestants.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Music Row Happy Hour, the singer shared that she's preparing for the next season and despite her country roots, she has dabbled in so many genres that she can be versatile. When it comes to what kind of judge she'll be, she still believes that she's going to be someone who's "honest" and "constructive."

"I’m gearing up for the next season of American Idol! There’s a lot going on. I feel like I’ve been so blessed to obviously be so rooted in country music, but I’ve been able to be a part of many other genres or music as well... ...It’s a lot of fun. I like to think that I am versatile, and, hopefully, when I listen to people come and audition, I can have any lens I need to put on in terms of what music I’m thinking. I think I can be honest and constructive, but still kind. And I think that’s the whole point, because people are coming in and it’s dreams. You’re part of somebody’s story from that moment on."

Perry has announced that she would be leaving the show, days before the season 22 finale. The 'I Kissed A Girl' singer has been part of the show since the show returned in 2018 and will be leaving to pursue her music projects and go on tour. Prior to Underwood's announcement, many names were thrown as to be her potential replacement, such as the show's first-ever winner, Kelly Clarkson. When it was announced that Underwood would take over, Idol showrunner, Megan Wolfick believed that her presence would inspire contestants as they would receive genuine advice from someone who was in their exact footsteps.

Who is Carrie Underwood?

Image via Fox

Underwood auditioned for American Idol with the song, "I Can't Make You Love Me" by Bonnie Raitt. Her audition impressed the judges, especially since there were not that many country singers during the auditions. Former Idol judge, Simon Cowell, saw potential for her during her time at the show, believing that she would become a major success. Since winning American Idol, Underwood has won eight Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Awards, 17 American Music Awards, and 9 People's Choice Awards, just to name a few. In addition, she has released 9 albums and returned to Idol in 2018 as she voiced season 16's opening narration.

American Idol is scheduled to return on ABC and Hulu in 2025. Stay tuned for more updates. Previous seasons of American Idol is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

American Idol Twelve American finalists (six men and six women) compete in a singing contest. Release Date June 11, 2002 Creator Simon Fuller Cast Carrie Underwood , Fantasia , Jennifer Hudson , Clay Aiken , Chris Daughtry Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 22 Studio Fox Expand

Watch on Hulu