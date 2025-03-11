A titan voice deserves a Titans' welcome. Each season on American Idol, the judges have the opportunity to give certain hopefuls the Platinum Ticket. Earning the Platinum Ticket allows the recipient to skip the first round of Hollywood Week. It's a great advantage, but when you have a voice like Kolbi Jordan, does she even need any extra safety?

Upon entering the audition room, Kolbi Jordan brought joy and light to everyone present. After explaining that she's a "people and culture generalist" for a dental company (ie, human resources), the Tulsa, Oklahoma native brought down the house, doing what she does best: singing. Her rendition of Chrisette Michele’s “Epiphany” moved the trio of judges to their feet. Lionel Richie gave an emphatic "It's a hallelujah yes", followed by Carrie Underwood's "It is a yes for me." And lastly, Luke Bryan making it 3 out of 3 with a "Well, it's a big old yes from me".

Before she started her audition, Kolbi revealed that Patti LaBelle was one of her biggest musical inspirations, having been able to see her perform live, where the music legend gave her a flower. Lionel Richie did tease the American Idol hopeful that he did have Ms. LaBelle on speed dial. "Don't call her cause I'm gonna pass out!" Kolbi joked. What does Lionel do after the standing ovation? Called Patti! Kolbi was in complete shock upon speaking to Patti via Lionel's cell phone. All she could do, aside from speak jibberish, was ask, "Can I have some pie?" Patti responded, "I'll give you some pie after you win." Lionel told Kolbi that his dream is to have them stand side-by-side. Perhaps at the finale? Kolbi, to the surprise of no one, received a ticket to Hollywood. But it got even better.

If speaking to Patti LaBelle was monumental, Kolbi's American Idol journey became titanic at a surprise appearance at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans. Live in front of the giant football crowd, host Ryan Seacrest and the Season 23 judges, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan, were on hand to pass off the honor. Kolbi Jordan believed she was only there to sing. Instead, she earned the season's first Platinum Ticket. Though many hopefuls have earned the Platinum Ticket, the first and only time a Platinum Ticket winner has won the show was last season's Abi Carter. Will Kolbi Jordan follow in her footsteps? If the judges have anything to say about it, all signs point to yes. American Idol airs Sundays at 8:00pm on ABC. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.