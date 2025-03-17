As Ryan Seacrest famously says, "This...is American Idol." It's a new season with a slightly new look. Since the series moved from FOX to ABC, the judging panel has remained the same. That is until Katy Perry departed at the end of last season. With an open vacancy, the series tapped one of their most celebrated winners, Carrie Underwood, to provide her musical expertise to the hopefuls. Joining long-time judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, American Idol is back as they search for the next music superstar.

Originally debuting in 2002, American Idol quickly catapulted to the top of the reality television world. After fifteen seasons, FOX ended the series before ABC picked it up in 2018. Since 2026, American Idol has crowned seven music superstars, with an eighth on their way. Who will win Season 23? Follow along this season as we meet the many hopefuls from around the world.

When To Watch 'American Idol'

American Idol airs Sundays at 8:00pm on ABC.

Where To Watch 'American Idol'

American Idol airs exclusively on ABC, Sundays at 8:00pm. Each episode is available to stream the next day on Hulu. There are various Hulu plans and bundles available. A la carte, Hulu, with ads, is available for $9.99. Hulu, without ads, is available for $18.99. Hulu is available in the Disney+ bundle. Right now, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle Basic, both with ads, is running a special for $2.99 a month for the first four months. Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium, both with no ads, runs $19.99 a month. The bundle with ESPN+ will increase the price to either $16.99 a month of $26.99 a month. Don't want ESPN+? Disney+, Hulu, and Max can be bundled together. Currently, they are offering a special for $16.99 a month, with ads, or $29.99 a month, without ads.

Stream on Hulu

Who Is Judging Season 'American Idol' Season 23?

Back for another season are Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, alongside Carrie Underwood. This marks her American Idol judging debut, 20 years since winning the series during Season 4.

Who Auditioned On Episode 1 of 'American Idol' Season 23?'

Kolbi Jordan

Hailing from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kolbi Jordan is an HR specialist who loves Gospel and vintage R&B. For her Nashville performance, she sang "Ephiphany" by Chrisette Michelle. It blew the judges away, so much so, that Lionel Richie called one of Kolbi's idols, Patti LaBelle, who he had on speed dial, to tell her all about Kolbi. Kolbi was given three yeses. She's going to Hollywood!

Breanna Nix

Breanna Nix, a 25-year-old stay-at-home mom, was accompanied by her husband on piano as she sang Carrie Underwood's "Jesus Take the Wheel." Everyone in the room loved her performance, though her son, who sat on Carrie's lap, was a bit sleepy. Carrie is moved to tears hearing her own song performed now that she is a judge. Breanna received three yeses. She's going to Hollywood!

Joey Ciccone

27-year-old Joey Ciccone was the episode's shock performance. And not for his vocals. Performing "Falling" by Harry Styles, the American Idol hopeful suddenly stopped, noting that he felt sick. He got down to his knees as the producer rushed to get him water. Luke and Lionel came to his side, noting he was radiating heat. They believe the nerves got the best of him. This was the moment where the former contestant, Carrie Underwood, resonated with the contestant, saying, "I know what you're going through." Unfortunately for Joey, he did not receive the votes to move forward.

Crews Wright

Hailing from a small town in Alabama, Crews Wright came to New York City to audition for the judges. The 17-year-old sang George Strait's "Fireman," as he was accompanied by a friend on guitar. The judges were taken by his charm, with Carrie noting that she was "old enough to be your mama." Luke is convinced to come up and sing with Crews, leading to the judges giving Crews three yeses. He's going to Hollywood!

Isaiah Misailegalu

Isaiah Misailegalu is 17, living in Las Vegas. He has a large Samoan family that are his pride and joy. He reveals that he's been singing his entire life. For his audition he takes on "Song for You" by Donny Hathaway. The judges are in complete shock to learn that he is only 17 years old. Isaiah refers to himself as "Samoan Silk," a name that will carry him through this competition. With his family by his side, he receives three yeses. He's going to Hollywood!

Kam'Ron Smith

Despite looking older than he is, 21-year-old Kam'Ron Smith is a sprinkler installer and farmer from Rocky Mount, Virginia. He sings a cover of a Joe Diffie song that is full of country twang. Carrie notes that she "likes" him, remarking that he made the song his own. Kam'Rom receives three yeses. He's going to Hollywood!

