A new era of American Idol has officially begun. After months of celebrating Carrie Underwood's homecoming, from contest to winner to judge, the newly cemented judge has officially endured her first audition of Season 23. Joining Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, Underwood discussed how things have changed on the show that made her 20 years ago.

To kick off the season comes the audition by Sonny Tennet. Hailing from South Shields, Tennet stunned the judges. That is after clarifying to Luke Bryan that "shrimp on the barbie" is not from his homeland of the UK. As Carrie Underwood's first contestant, Tennet said, "It is so surreal." He's been a singer-songwriter, naming Lionel Richie as one of his influences. Accompanying himself on guitar, Tennet sings "Easy" by The Commodores in hopes of earning a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Sonny Tennet Gets 'American Idol' Aflutter

With R&B as a major influence, Tennet takes the song to a smooth, acoustic direction with his silky smooth vocals. His performance left newly appionted judege Carrie Underwood judges aflutter, with Richie even saying, "You made my song, your song." For her first official critique behind the table, Underwood noted, "You look joyous when you were playing and singing and we felt that. Perfect song choice." Bryan noted that Tennet sang the "timeless song in a timeless way." With three yeses, Sonny Tennet is going to Hollywood!

American Idol doesn't officially kick off until Sunday, February 9th, but the series shared a special preview following the Academy Awards. Season 23 marks the first major change of the series since moving to ABC. Long-time judge Katy Perry departed the show at the end of Season 22. After months of speculation, Carrie Underwood officially joined the judging panel, becoming the first alum to become a permanent judge. Joining the judges will be Jelly Roll as the season's "artist in residence," helping the American Idol hopefuls on their journey. The announcement came in a teaser video alongside host Ryan Seacrest.

American Idol airs Sundays on ABC. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.