Ever dream of digging your key into the side of his pretty little suped-up four-wheel drive? One American Idol hopeful not only lived out her Carrie Underwood fantasy, but she got to do it alongside new judge. Sophia Humbert came to her American Idol audition claiming she aspired to be the "next Carrie Underwood." Thus, she took on the Season 4 winner's hit song, "Before He Cheats."

Accompanying herself on piano, Sophia Humbert stripped down the country hit into a ballad, causing the star to feel as if the anger was missing. While she noted that Sophia had a great voice, she was not a fan of the arrangement. Luke Bryan noted that she needed to "amp this thing up." How so? Sophia went on a field trip with Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest to get her anger out.

Carrie Underwood Dug Her Keys Into the Side of a Truck

Traveling by golf cart, the American Idol hopeful and the judges to a quarry where red truck awaited. They all put on their safety goggles, handed Sophia a baseball bat, and allowed her to go to town on the truck. She acted out the action of the lyrics, which included knocking out the headlights, to help her find the essence of the song. Even Carrie Underwood took out a pair of keys to carve up the side of the truck.

After the entire group destroyed the random truck that helped pull out the emotions from Sophia Humbert, all three judges gave her their approval, sending her to Hollywood. The fun, yet slightly planned, moment was a fun departure from an episode filled with in-room auditions. Sophia Humbert now has the opportunity to impress the trio in the Hollywood round. American Idol airs Sundays at 8:00pm on ABC. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.