Even though they were wrongly eliminated during the Playoffs of The Voice Season 19, the mother-daughter trio act Worth the Wait are back on a reality singing competition show. Well, now with just a slight twist. Jacy and Mia Matthews are trying their hand at American Idol, and with this show's format, they might have a better shot at winning than they ever did on The Voice. They're going to Hollywood!

For American Idol's 22nd Season, five episodes of auditions resulted in a plethora of inspiring acts, heartbreaking stories, and mesmerizing voices finding their way to Hollywood. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are setting the bar high, encouraging some acts that their journey could lead to them becoming a finalist in the season. As customary in the recent days of reality singing competitions, acts are beginning to cross over to other shows to try their hand at success. Such is the case on the latest episode of American Idol. Originally winning the hearts of America as a member of Team Blake on The Voice, Worth the Wait, a mother-daughter trio act, brought an element of music that none of the other acts could bring. Blake Shelton coached the women as far as he could, but took his mentoring beyond the show, boosting their careers off the show. But The Voice was only one stop on the reality singing competition show circuit. Next stop, American Idol.

Who are Mia and Jacy Matthews of Worth the Wait?

Sisters 17-year-old Jacy Matthews and 18-year-old Mia Matthews came to American Idol for their shot at going to Hollywood. Joining them on this journey is their mom, Tara. Singing in a reality competition show, fans easily recognized these three as the former The Voice act, Worth the Wait. Bringing classic harmonies to country music, Worth the Wait wowed audiences with their refreshing take on classic country, including Tanya Tucker's "Delta Dawn," but their dreams came short when they were not put through during the live Playoffs. But the opportunities were not over for the girls, as they have now become American Idol hopefuls. Music runs in their blood as both their parents were music prodigies. Though, like many American Idol hopefuls' stories in recent years, tragedy stuck as the girls lost their father at a very young age. But through every loss comes a gain, as this brings Mia, Jacy, and Tara together to start a trio. Though, the name Worth the Wait, is curiously not uttered in their segment of the show.

The Alabama sisters each performed solo for the American Idol judges. Jacy performed "Help Me Make It Through the Night" by Kris Kristofferson, while Mia took on "No Place That Far" by Sara Evans. Both performances were accompanied by Mia on her beautiful purple guitar. What each of their auditions proved was singularly, the girls are good, but there is immense magic to their voices as a trio. But that's not how American Idol works. It's a game for solo acts. And for the judges, Mia and Jacy did not get a full stamp of approval. Jacy got a yes from Katy and Lionel, while Mia got a yes from Katy and Luke. With majority rules, they both had enough votes to send them both to Hollywood. As expected. Both were critiqued for their timid approach and a desire for some grit, but these seasoned professionals have a mother who can coach them to fulfill the desires of the judges.

Competing on a reality singing competition show is a musical artist's opportunity to hit the big time, but sometimes a win on the show isn't what it takes to find outside success. Worth the Wait didn't win The Voice, but their run off the show has helped them launch new opportunities. Following their instant shot at fame on The Voice, Worth the Wait has found some footing in the world of country music. They hit a major career milestone, having had the great fortune to perform at the legendary Ryman Auditorium for the Grand Ol' Opry! Whatever happens next for Mia and Jacy on American Idol, or Worth the Wait in the real world, this opportunity to bring their music to the masses is a huge step in their rise as artists.

Mia and Jacy Matthews Can Find Success on 'American Idol'

The format of American Idol and The Voice may seem similar, but the shows are quite different in how an artist competes on them. The biggest change Mia and Jacy will clearly face is American Idol is a game for a solo act. Whether we will see the girls pit against one another in the Hollywood Round or use the opportunity to branch off and follow their own path, what will be crucial for both girls is finding their own identity. Being able to approach American Idol through a solo act standpoint, they will be able to select music that fits their voice better. There won't be a battle for who takes the harmonies as they are both the lead vocalists now. With the critique of both Matthews sisters being their timid approach to vocals, this is their chance to really roar and explore a songbook outside their country music norms. As per usual, there will be a handful of country acts to compete against, so differentiating themselves from other similar acts is crucial. While the judges want more true grit from the girls, the purity of their vocals could be to their advantage.

American Idol has a strong pool of hopefuls for Season 22. With so much talent to watch this season, standing out from the pack is the ticket to the finale. Mia and Jacy Matthews have a chance to reach the live voting rounds. But can they do it side by side? American Idol has never had a sibling storyline, so it could be an engaging one to watch. Will they both make it to the end? Will one's dream be cut short while the other continues on? Will it be sisterly bonds or sibling rivalry? Regardless of which direction it goes, having Jacy and Mia back on screen is more than welcome. They are sure to bring joy all season long.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8:00 PM on ABC. All episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

