The Big Picture American Idol offers more freedom for contestants to shape their journey, including song selection.

The Voice leaves more control in the hands of the coaches, with less opportunity for contestants to shine.

Both shows have different paths to success, but knowing oneself as an artist is key to winning.

On the surface, American Idol and The Voice are singing reality competition shows, but becoming victorious is completely different. Both programs are different beasts, and thus the strategy can be drastically different. Between dependence on an audience vote and the inclusion of a celebrity panel, one show has much more freedom for its hopefuls. And it may surprise you which one it is. Many reality singing competition shows have entered the ring, but in 2024, only two remain to dominate the genre when it comes to finding the next big star among "amateur" artists. Though the word amateur is quite loose in terms of what sorts of hopefuls can participate in these shows nowadays. Regardless of experience and representation, American Idol and The Voice have stood the test of time as the country's favorite franchises.

Both programs use a similar format of a singing hopeful auditioning for a panel of celebrity judges or coaches. Should they get the green light into the next round, rather than the Golden Ticket on American Idol and a chair turn on The Voice, the hopefuls endure a series of additional rounds before the live televised rounds where the audience will be a part of determining the victor. But beyond the skeleton, the meat of each show differs. And thus, how a contestant strategizes throughout their journey is quite different. While both shows factor in an audience vote into who furthers their journey, The Voice is much more hands-on, as the coaches have more say round to round. American Idol is much more hands-off, as the judges will express their opinions and allow the viewers to take it from there. While The Voice is more free-form in song and genre, American Idol does focus heavily on theme nights. While both shows have their pros and cons for their contestants, American Idol might be the more tangible program to win. And thus, find post-show success. The audience's control and ability to mold their winner provides much more of an opportunity to play and grow. So which show should a singer aspire to partake in? Let's see which strategy fits better!

The Voice Four famous musicians search for the best voices in America and will mentor these singers to become artists. America will decide which singer will be worthy of the grand prize. Release Date April 26, 2011 Cast Adam Levine , Carson Daly , Blake Shelton Christina Aguilera , Gwen Stefani , kelly clarkson , Pharrell Williams , John Legend Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 25 Studio NBC Creator(s) John de Mol

The Voice Leaves Fate in the Coaches' Hands

Since debuting on NBC in 2011, The Voice challenges music hopefuls to audition for four celebrity music acts through a studio Blind Audition, meaning the coaches can not see but only hear the artist. Should one or more of the coaches turn their giant, red chair, the performer has made it onto The Voice, and their journey toward stardom is on! They will be a participant on the team of the coach of their choosing, where they will be mentored by them, and sometimes alongside an additional celebrity mentor, where the contestant will partake in a series of additional rounds before becoming an official finalist in the live episodes. The first round following the Blind Auditions is the Battle Rounds where each coach pairs two of their team members as they perform the same song and will then select one to move forward in the competition. The losing artist does have the opportunity to be stolen by one of the other three coaches. Next is the Knockout Round. In this round, the artist selects their own song to perform, and the coach will once again decide who moves on, with the losers having a chance to be stolen. Once the final artists are selected for the playoffs, the coaches will select three of their remaining singers to move to the finals. And then, finally, it's the live finals. Now, the decisions are left in the hands of the voting viewers. Well, that is unless a coach uses their save for one of their players, which could screw over the fans' desires.

Related Another ‘Dancing With the Stars’ All-Stars Season Could Step Up Interest Get those dancing shoes! It’s time for the All-Stars to get another chance at the coveted Mirror Ball trophy.

While there has been some delineation from this format, The Voice is a game for the coaches more than for the artists themselves. With so many moving parts, it's exciting for the viewers to watch the talent be pitted against one another in quite a dramatic fashion. There is much less freedom for artists to bring out their personal artistry. Between Saves and Blocks and other mechanics interfering in the talent portion of the show, The Voice ensures that the real stars of the show are the occupants of the chairs. Part of winning this game is winning over their coach. Creating a connection with their coach and mentor through their talents is essential.

Unlike the other program, not as many of the contestants from The Voice find instant stardom. Part of that is due to the lack of interaction the voting public has with the short span of live episodes. Should the audience not agree with the coaches' decisions, there's very little they can do. And perhaps, it could turn them off from continuing to watch the season at hand. While the pageantry of The Voice includes the relationships formed by the coaches, they are the puppet masters of the show. Yes, the contestants can work with their coach, and the occasional advisor or mentor, to select the right song for them to perform and fulfill all their hopes and desires, but part of the game is kowtowing to the suggestions. The Battle Rounds can be the make or break if the track is not in their wheelhouse. To win The Voice, it's all about being the right fit and the right person each coach hopes to champion.

American Idol Offers a Golden Ticket to Hollywood

Way back in 2002, American Idol became a pop culture phenomenon as they searched for America's next pop star. On that program, the show travels across the country as hopefuls audition for a superstar panel of judges, where they must acquire a Golden ticket, as the judges exclaim, "You're going to Hollywood!" From there, the music hopefuls will partake in a series of additional rounds before becoming an official finalist in the live episodes. During Hollywood Week, the contestants are pushed through a grueling series of tests, where they may be asked to perform individually or in a group. Following these performances, the judges' panel will cut down the contestants before the Showcase or Showstopper round. Often performed in front of a live audience, it's their first opportunity to win over a crowd before one more cut down. In the new iteration of American Idol on ABC, the next round finds the top twenty-something performing at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii, where the voting public will get their first chance to vote for the finalists. Once those hopefuls make it to the live finals, they will partake in themed rounds with a corresponding guest mentor. And here, the audience has nearly complete control of who moves forward and who is going home.

Again, there have been some delineations from this typical format, but American Idol is more of a game where the hopefuls have more of an opportunity to reach the voting audience, who may or may not listen to the judges' critiques. There is much more wiggle room for the artist to select how their journey goes as song selection tends to be in their hands. Even within a themed round, they have the freedom to select their own track, and if the genre does not match their artistry, they have the opportunity to work with the music team to make it fit into their wheelhouse. Unlike the other program, the judges of American Idol tend not to interact as much with the contestants until the night of the live performances. This allows a fresh perspective from the judges' vantage, as opposed to hand-holding throughout the process.

On occasion, there is a theme night where each judge will suggest a song for the finalists, and they can pick which one to perform. Those song selections tend to remain close to what the hopeful's bread and butter. For the contestants, there are hurdles to overcome before the audience gets the chance to have their say. But when they get to that point, they have to win the audience first and foremost. Navigating American Idol can be much easier with much more freedom. With celebrity stars receiving the majority of the attention, at the end of the day, it's not their game to play.

Whichever show the music artist picks to audition for, dreams can certainly come true. But the journey to stardom will be drastically different. American Idol and The Voice have different paths to success. With two different sets of freedoms, at the end of the day, they are both reality television shows set to entertain the audience. The goal is to win. And to win, you must know yourself as an artist. And that is truly step one to winning either American Idol or The Voice.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8:00 pm on ABC, and the next day on Hulu. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 pm on NBC, and the next day on Peacock.

Watch on Hulu