The Big Picture Past American Idol star Lauren Spencer-Smith, along with singers Teddy Swims, and Paul Russell will perform on the April 14 episode alongside the top 20 contestants.

Spencer-Smith is back after debuting her album Mirror, while Swims made it big with his hit single "Lose Control" and Russell with "Lil Boo Thang." All three artists will bring their unique sounds to the stage.

These guest stars add to the anticipation of who will make it to the Top 20. Stay tuned for an unforgettable episode on April 14 at 8 PM ET!

What is better than the American Idol top 20 performing songs to get our votes? Bringing along some special guests for even more music! It was announced during the show tonight that in the Sunday, April 14 broadcast, fans will not only hear their favorite singers competing against each other but there will also be some special performances from past contestants and beloved singers! Next week, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Teddy Swims, and Paul Russell will all take to the American Idol stage in the three-hour, top-20 episode!

Spencer-Smith was on American Idol back in Season 18 and was only 16 years old when she competed on the series back in 2020. Now, she has her very own debut album with Mirror and sold out her first headlining tour! It will be exciting for fans to see Spencer-Smith returning to the Idol stage. She is joined by Swims, the artist who has given us albums like I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1). With a breakout single called “Lose Control," Swims is quickly rising in the charts and is excited to continue to share his story with the world. "Though he’s released music and toured the world since making his debut in 2019, the 31-year-old Georgia-born artist has spent much of the last four years writing his way towards an album that would tell this story – his story – to the people who were ready to receive it." With these delightful guest stars, maybe there won't be too much drama this time around.

The two are also joined by Russell, a self-proclaimed "optimist" above all and an artist with an interesting sound! According to the press release, he is described as follows: "Growing up in Dallas, TX, his father introduced him to jazz by playing classics in the car and after school. Eventually, he picked up a trumpet in between spitting bars during lunchroom battle-raps. His tastes proved similarly eclectic, citing Anderson .Paak, OutKast, and Louie Armstrong as formative influences." If you've spent any time on TikTok you'll likely recognize him for his hit single, "Lil Boo Thang." They join all the hopefuls who want to take that American Idol crown!

The Joy of Seeing Artists Tackle 'American Idol'

While moments like this are exciting for fans of these artists, it is still a way to connect with the Idol contestants. As the results from the Top 24 are revealed, we'll see who makes it to the Top 20 to perform alongside Spencer-Smith, Swims, and Russell. This is going to be a special episode, especially with Spencer-Smith back on the show, and you won't want to miss it! The three land on the American Idol stage this April 14 at 8 PM ET, stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

