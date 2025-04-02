This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

American Idol is moving ahead with full steam, and recently, Backstreet Boys’ member Brian Littrell was spotted once again singing along to his son Baylee Littrell’s song “Hey Jesus” with his emotions pouring out — although the song was being performed publicly on such a big stage for the first time.

Baylee went on to sing this song he had written for his late grandmother during the March 31, 2025, episode of American Idol Season 23. Before starting, Baylee revealed that he was very close to his grandmother and that it was her who he’d spend time with while his father was away touring. However, her passing caught him by surprise, and it pushed him away from faith. He further added that the song, “Hey Jesus,” was written after her passing and it’s the song that helped him find that “faith” again. As soon as he started singing, everybody instantly related to the song, and it showed, as some of them even stood up in respect and vibed along to the live acoustic rendition.