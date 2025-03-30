Once upon a time, when social media was just a twinkle in our eye, reality television fans took to message boards to share their displeasure with their favorite shows. One of the most notorious was "Survivor Sucks," a forum to discuss Survivor. Other shows found discussions on that platform, including a subforum known as "Vote for the Worst." Eventually moving to its own GeoCities website, the page was dedicated to upending American Idol. Literally.

The creator, David Della Terza, launched the website to rally users into voting for the "worst" contestant of the season. Beginning in Season 3, the first honor, shockingly, went to Jennifer Hudson. Though only mentioned once, the honor was eventually bestowed upon John Stevens, the contestant who ultimately knocked the future EGOT out of the competition. To the shock of many, the troll website had a major effect on the show as it helped pull through weaker artists, like Sanjaya Malakar and Tim Urban. As a source for shocking content and bombshell news, VFTW became the antagonist of the series.

"Vote for the Worst" Altered the Trajectory of 'American Idol'