Ryan Seacrest may have called out his name as an American Idol winner, but for Noah Thompson, winning hasn't been translated into opportunity. In May 2024, Noah Thompson was dropped by his record label, 19 Entertainment. Despite the decision, Thompson decided he would pursue his singing dream, working as an independent artist. However, being an independent artist in the cutthroat music industry has proven difficult for Thompson. Taking to a social media post, Thompson has reached out to his fans in hopes they could secure him some bookings.

American Idol is the hit singing reality competition series that has made stars out of nobodies. Beginning on Fox and since moving to ABC, the series has boosted the careers of the likes of winners Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, as well as eliminated contestants such as Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert. Despite his victory in 2022, Noah Thompson has yet to find his stride.

Noah Thompson Is Trying To Find His Stride

In the world of country music, it's hard to stand out from the pack. For Noah Thompson, he's learned it the hard way. Despite being dropped by 19 Entertainment, he has found some recent success as a writer. He co-wrote the song "Front Door Famous", a track that was included on Luke Combs' most recent album, Fathers & Sons. But despite this, Thompson has reached out to fans to help add some new performances to his fall calendar. In a video shared to Instagram, he said, "If anybody on here is interested in booking me for anything, I mean like a venue, private party, etc., whatever, anything of that nature," they should fill out a booking form on his Instagram page.

With a plea to fans, the independent artist might be struggling to fill up his performance calendar. While it's not uncommon for winners of American Idol to explore different routes following their time on the show, the oversaturated field in country music may be why Thompson hasn't found his niche. Following his run on Season 20, Thompson co-headlined a tour with runner-up HunterGirl. His most recent single, "Upbringing," was released in August. It marked his first song as an independent artist. Even with positivity on his social media, it may be a bit of a facade. American Idol is available to stream on Hulu.

American Idol Twelve American finalists (six men and six women) compete in a singing contest. Release Date June 11, 2002 Creator Simon Fuller Cast Carrie Underwood , Fantasia , Jennifer Hudson , Clay Aiken , Chris Daughtry Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 22

