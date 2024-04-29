Did America get it wrong and eliminate two future megastars? You bet! The Top 10 hopefuls took the stage once again in hopes of earning America's votes. This week, American Idol welcomed country superstar Shania Twain as the mentor for the contestants as they selected songs from the year they were born. Who's ready to feel old on a night filled with songs from the late 90s and early 2000s?

With an incredibly tight race to the top, American Idol's twenty-second season has proven there is a lot of talent out there! With ten hopefuls left with great aspirations to win the title, they were granted the opportunity to watch two previous winners take the stage and showcase what it means to be a winner. With Scotty McCreery singing his latest single "Cab in a Solo" and Just Sam performing on the American Idol stage for the first time since winning during the COVID season, the hopefuls saw what their lives could be. But only eight are moving forward. With the shocking cut of Kayko and Mia Matthews, both of whom had been showered in praise by judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, the field is wide open and every elimination will get harder and harder. But here is how the final ten ranked during Year You Were Born Night!

American Idol Release Date June 11, 2002 Creator Simon Fuller Cast Carrie Underwood , Fantasia , Jennifer Hudson , Clay Aiken , Chris Daughtry Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 22 Studio Fox

10 Kabrienne

"Here Without You"- 2003

American Idol is a show where you take a well-known song and spin it on its head in order to make it your own. And that was certainly the theme of the Year You Were Born night. Utah native Kabrienne took on 3 Doors Down's "Here Without You" and tried to make it her own.

She owns the gruffness of her voice and pairs it well with a rock track. The power ballad was performed in honor of a close friend she lost prior to coming to the show. Unfortunately for Kabrienne, her lack of connection to the lyrics made her performance feel unauthentic. By alerting the audience about the reason she selected the track forces them to listen to the lyrics through her perspective. Even if the judges tell her she's a storyteller, the story she told through this song didn't quite land.

9 Emmy Russell

"All the Small Things"- 1999

In case you didn't know, Emmy Russell is Loretta Lynn's granddaughter. With Emmy's story line this season focusing so heavily on her relationship with her legendary grandmother, she has primarily stayed in the country music lane. But for the second week in a row, Emmy had veered away from her comfort zone and took on a rock song that just simply did not work. Sometimes it's OK to flip the script and bring a new rendition to a song, but when it completely destroys a song's original intent, artistry can no longer be an excuse.

Such was the case with Emmy's take on blink-182's "All the Small Things." The song is a head-banger. When the original version plays, listeners are transported to a specific place and time. Emmy not only gave it an acoustic guitar twist, but she got the crowd waving their arms and swaying in time. And that is not what this song is. Purists of blink-182 would be mortified. Once again, Emmy lacked a connection to the song. She didn't quite grasp the lyrics. She even looked uncomfortable. Showing versatility is one thing, but Emmy is coasting and hoping her legacy will carry her to the end.

8 Triston Harper

"She's Country"- 2008

As the youngest artist in the bunch, Triston Harper made viewers feel old when it was put in perspective that the 15-year-old was born in 2008. For his song, he selected Jason Aldean's "She's Country." Triston Harper has a very country sound in his vocals. He's stayed in his lane, but for the first time this season, the song was much bigger than he can handle.

Jason Aldean's original version leans very much into a country rock sound which Triston tried to replicate. The instrumentation unfortunately overpowered him in his performance. Even with a clean vocal performance, Triston got a bit lost. Jason Aldean has a fully-formed voice that allows him to take the lead on a song like this. Triston is still growing into his voice. Stylistically, Triston picked the right genre. The song itself was not it.

7 Jack Blocker

"Believe"- 1998

When it comes to reinventing music on American Idol, no one has ever done it quite like American Idol alum Adam Lambert. Despite not winning Season 8, he will forever be known for how he could take a song and make it something new. Jack Blocker thought he could take a page from the Adam Lambert playbook and make it work. Sadly, Jack took a song that didn't need to be twisted as it already has been in the real world. And by the aforementioned Adam Lambert.

During Cher's induction to the Kennedy Center Honors, Adam Lambert performed "Believe" and brought the icon to tears. She has stated it is the most beautiful rendition she has ever heard. Once Adam Lambert performed it as an emotional ballad, no one should ever touch the disco pop track again. What Adam Lambert did in his version was allow the listener to hear the words in a manner they had not heard before. Jack played his guitar, sang the song, and performed it as if it was a request from a patron at a Nashville rooftop bar on Broadway. Jack took an extreme risk that easily could have resulted in his departure. Thankfully for him, he did enough to remain. But his time on the show may be running short.

6 Mia Matthews

"No One Needs to Know"- 2004

For the first and ONLY time this season, Mia Matthews struggled. Whether it was because she was singing the song of her idol who happened to mentor her or because her boyfriend was watching her from the audience, Mia showed that she's not perfect. And that's OK! But going first is never easy. Sadly for Mia, something didn't connect, which sadly sent her packing. What Mia has proven week after week is she has star power that is commercial in the world of country music. She has been compared to Kelsea Ballerini by the judges.

She's got the style and fashion that fits her youthful personality. She's ready to prove America wrong. In her performance of guest mentor Shania Twain's "No One Needs to Know," *which may or may not actually be from her birth year, Mia got lost in the song and missed some lyrics. As the title says, no one needs to know, but Luke Bryan did mention it in his critique. While her journey on American Idol may be over for now, she has found much more success than she did during her time on The Voice. Great things are on the horizon for Mia Matthews.

5 Julia Gagnon

"Here I Am"- 2002

When Katy Perry compares your performance to the OG winner Kelly Clarkson, you know you're on the right path! Selecting Bryan Adams' song "Here I Am" from the movie Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Julia continued to showcase the power of her instrument. Week after week, Julia was coming into her own.

She owns the stage and is displaying that she can glam it up with her appearance. By selecting a booming power ballad from an artist with a very different vocal, Julia turned the song into her own, making it a special moment for her. Julia's adoption story tied into the feeling seen when she first heard this song. Julia is proving that she has the voice to win. Now she has to make herself the standout star of the group.

4 Kayko

"Teenage Dirtbag"- 2000

The Y2K kid has been tasked to not perform his original works during the theme weeks. And shockingly, it's been his opportunity to reinvent himself. Coming in as a squeaky-clean kid, for the past two weeks, Kayko has donned the guyliner, leaned into the alt-pop world, and displayed how he can do it all. When viewers first watched his mentor session with Shania Twain, he revealed he planned on performing "Oops...I Did It Again" by Britney Spears with a "Bohemian Rhapsody" twist. Shania told him she was worried that it might be too theatrical. But for fans of this season, that is his forte. Kayko changed his direction and decided to perform "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheatus, looking like he stepped out of high school in the early 2000s.

With an oversize sweater, baggy black pants, and black Converse, Kayko gave an alt-pop rock performance that no one in this competition could do. He got the crowd engaged. He had fun. But it was not enough. Kayko has been a risk-taker, and was not rightly rewarded. Had the judges been given a save this season, it most certainly would have been given to Kayko. Kayko will enter the world of music as his own unique artist. He already has a plethora of original songs to fulfill album-after-album. What his time on American Idol proved is that originality is his strong suit. Taking on covers is not. Kayko might be this season's Jennifer Hudson.

3 Will Mosley

"Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde"- 2002

Will Mosely gave his best performance of the season, performing "Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde" by Travis Tritt. Why was it his best? Will selected a song that did not sound like a replica of the country artist he was performing. In no universe could you compare Will and Travis's vocals.

By allowing himself the opportunity to sound original, Will proved that should he win, he deserves it. While other artists in the competition take risks, Will has mostly played it safe. He has remained a country crooner without a unique perspective. This was the first time that he stood out there on his own. Will has a very strong country voice that has yet to falter this season. He now needs to set himself apart.

2 Abi Carter

"Clocks"- 2003

Abi Carter is a student of the game. She has taken the judges' feedback and implemented it into every performance she does. Abi is known to have great comfort and ease behind the keys, but she was challenged to step away from the piano and take over the stage. Abi heard it and did it. She took on Coldplay's "Clocks," a song that is already heavily rooted in piano lines, and decided not to step foot near a piano.

She offered a unique staging, beginning in the middle of the crowd, and walked through before hitting the stage. And once she was there, she dazzled. Abi has a beautiful palatable voice. It's quite pure and clear. She can sing anything. And now she displayed her ability to own the stage. For music lovers, Abi continues to provide beautiful musical moments. If she continues on this trajectory, Abi might see the finale.

1 McKenna Faith Breinholt

"Iris"- 1998

We're still waiting to find out what McKenna Faith Breinholt can't do! McKenna will leave American Idol a star. Whether she makes it to the end or not, McKenna is one of the most breathtaking artists the program has seen since the revival on ABC.

Bringing her smokey voice to the hit Goo Goo Dolls song, McKenna knows how to build a perfect vocal from start to finish. Her maturity as an artist is refreshing. Sitting behind a piano, she modernized "Iris" in a way only she could do. She implemented new runs, riffs, and musical lines that changed the song just enough to make her cover refreshing.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8:00pm on ABC. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

Stream on Hulu

KEEP READING: The Top 10 Performances from 'American Idol' Top 14 Reveal Show