American Idol has been a cultural phenomenon, not just for its showcase of musical talent but also for the personalities that have graced its judging panel. From the early seasons of the reality competition series that launched their careers to the recent iterations that continue to captivate audiences, the show's judges have played a pivotal role in shaping its legacy.

From the fan-favorite mentors who shaped stars to the eyebrow-raising moments that had everyone talking, American Idol has consistently been at the forefront of pop culture. Each judge brought their unique perspective, from industry veterans to fresh faces, contributing to the show's allure and longevity. The interactions and dynamics between judges and contestants have created memorable moments and controversies to define American Idol's narrative. Here are the top 3 worst and top 3 best judges American Idol has seen.

6 Worst: Nicki Minaj

Season 12

Nicki Minaj's one-season run as an American Idol judge was marked by controversy and a lack of constructive criticism during Season 12. Known for her rap prowess and bold personality, Nicki's clash with fellow judge Mariah Carey became a focal point of the season. Their heated arguments, including outbursts of profanity, overshadowed the contestants' performances. "There was a contestant who liked opera, and Mariah was talking to her as a pop singer who also liked opera. Nicki cut her off and slammed her fist on the table. Mariah may have been going on a bit too long, but she did apologize. But then Nicki flipped out and started yelling," an insider told People in 2012. When not arguing with Mariah, Nicki failed to deliver constructive criticism to contestants and did not add much substance to the judge's panel. Despite her musical talent and influence, Nicki's short-lived stint on the show failed to leave a lasting impact.

5 Worst: Mariah Carey

Season 12

Like her dramatic counterpart, Mariah Carey has also served as a poor judge for the singing competition series in Season 12. As a global music icon, Mariah's addition to the American Idol judge panel was met with high expectations. However, her tumultuous relationship with Nicki tarnished her time on the show. The public feud, which played out on-screen and off-screen, detracted from the show's focus on new talent. Although the constant arguing was visible to all viewers, American Idol producers issued a statement stating that "This is one of the best, most passionate, dynamic and invested judging panels we've ever had. We love and support all the judges and the fantastic work they are doing, and we can't imagine a better group to find the next American Idol." Although this panel didn't last more than one season, it arguably was entertaining in moments to watch the rivalry unfold between Nicki and Mariah. While Mariah's vocal expertise and industry experience were undeniable, her inability to navigate conflicts professionally contributed to her ranking among the worst judges in American Idol history.

4 Worst: Ellen Degeneres

Season 9

Ellen Degeneres brought her comedic wit and charm to American Idol during its ninth season. As a departure from the music industry veterans typically seen on the show, Ellen offered a fresh perspective. However, her reluctance to deliver critical feedback to contestants due to concerns about hurting feelings raised questions about her effectiveness as a judge. In May 2010, however, Ellen announced on her talk show that she was launching a record label called eleveneleven. After ultimately shutting down in 2012, the artists who signed to the label, Greyson Chance, Jessica Simpson, Tom Andrews, and Charlie Puth, had to find labels elsewhere. While her presence added a light-hearted touch to the panel, DeGeneres' short-lived stint and minimal impact on the music industry and shaping American Idol contestants' careers placed her among the less impactful judges.

3 Best: Katy Perry

Seasons 16-present

Katy Perry's role as a judge on American Idol since its relaunch in 2018 has been widely praised. As a chart-topping pop star with a keen eye for talent, Katy brought industry insight and genuine enthusiasm to the show. Her ability to connect with contestants on a personal level, offer constructive criticism and foster their growth as artists set her apart as one of the best judges in American Idol history. Katy's memorable moments, including emotional interactions with contestants and meme-worthy reactions, have solidified her position as a fan favorite. After serving as a judge since Season 16 of the series, Katy announced that Season 22 would be her last as a judge.

2 Best: Paula Abdul

Seasons 1-8

Paula Abdul's time as an American Idol judge during the show's early seasons showcased her expertise in music and dance. Paula served as a judge on the television show for its first eight seasons. Her cheerful demeanor, constructive criticism, and ability to find something good in every performance endeared her to viewers. Paula's departure from American Idol was felt deeply, highlighting her impact on its success during its formative years. She left the show after eight seasons to debut a new show, Live to Dance, where she served as a host and executive producer. The series premiered on CBS in January 2011 but was canceled due to low ratings.

1 Best: Simon Cowell

Seasons 1-9

Simon Cowell is a love-hate favorite of American Idol for some viewers. Regardless, Simon was pivotal in the overall success and longevity of the reality series. Simon's no-nonsense approach and sharp critiques made him a standout judge on American Idol. His signature snarl and honest feedback contributed to the show's dramatic appeal and popularity. The music executive served as a judge for the first eight seasons, as well as Paula and fellow original judge Randy Jackson. Simon's role in importing the talent show format to America and shaping the competition into a pop-culture phenomenon solidified his position as one of the best judges in American Idol history.

In conclusion, American Idol has seen a range of judges, from those who elevated the show with insightful critiques to those whose controversies overshadowed their contributions. While the worst judges left a mixed legacy, the best judges significantly impacted the show's success and legacy in the music industry.

