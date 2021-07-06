Ryan Coogler, Shaka King, Charles D. King, and Lil Rel Howery are joining forces to tackle American political insurrection in an upcoming feature film. Fresh off the success of Judas and the Black Messiah, Shaka King will helm the original project and produce alongside the previously mentioned collaborators.

While details surrounding the plot remain under a sturdy rug, the talent behind the picture is enough to draw heads in any room. Coogler, who is getting ready to start filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will serve as a producer for Proximity Media. D. King, the CEO and Founder of Macro, is also backing the feature film. Moreover, Howery is attached to the project in a producing capacity, and despite having a supporting role in Judas and the Black Messiah, it's unclear if the actor intends to show up in front of the camera as well.

After scoring two Oscar nominations for Judas (his second feature film), King looks to remain grounded despite his name floating around for major IPs. It was reported back in May that the acclaimed director was being considered for the Superman film being developed by Ta-Nehisi Coates and J.J. Abrams. Now, he could still be in consideration for the superhero project, but it's telling he hasn't committed to a blockbuster project. Until an update on that end, fans will have to speculate what the latest King project will look like besides the buzzwords released today.

With the team behind Judas and the Black Messiah reuniting for a new film, it seems success is almost guaranteed for the talented squad. Tackling American political insurrection is not only relevant but a continuously anxious topic that has dominated many important conversations in the past year. Capitalizing on that relevance and creating a thoughtful piece of entertainment is right in this team's wheelhouse. Unfortunately, due to the early nature of the project, a release window is still uncertain.

