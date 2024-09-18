The American Story franchise is not showing signs of slowing down. Variety reports that the next series in the franchise has found its focus. American Love Story is going forward on FX, and the freshman season will focus on John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. The series joins American Horror Story (2011), American Crime Story (2016), American Horror Stories (2021), and American Sports Story (2024). “We’re very much intending to [tell that story],” executive producer Nina Jacobson said. Executive producer Brad Simpson, who Jacobson worked with on American Crime Story and Pose, added,

“We have great scripts on that. We’re trying to figure out when it’ll land. It is a story that really resonates right now. It’s amazing. A lot of younger women are looking to her as sort of a representational icon of a certain period of time that’s really fascinating, and hopefully, we’ll be able to bring that to the screen soon.

John F. Kennedy Jr. was the son of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. He became a prominent public figure and was known for his magazine, George. Carolyn Bessette was a fashion publicist. They met in the early 1990s at a Calvin Klein event, where she helped him pick a suit. They developed a romantic relationship and married in 1996 in a private ceremony. Tragically, they both died in a plane crash in 1999, along with Carolyn's sister, Lisa Bessette.

Whatever Happened to 'American Crime Story'?

There has been no new season of American Crime Story for three years, following the conclusion of Impeachment in 2021. While announcing the Love Story installment, it was revealed that Season 4 of Crime Story might be titled Studio 54. However, that also seems like it's not happening. Simpson talked about the reason behind that, saying,

“The reason we can never announce anything, ever again, is because once, Ryan [Murphy] said Studio 54, and now it’s 10 years later, and in every interview we have, people bring it up. Nothing against you. We develop multiple things and multiple ideas. It’s not that we’re trying to be secretive, we’re seeing what bubbles up and what comes in. We’ve learned if we announce something, it becomes a Wikipedia entry.”

Various ideas are being floated around about what that season will be, but nothing concrete yet. Currently, the team is focused on American Sports Story, which launched on September 17 and tells Aaron Hernandez's rise and fall. The first two episodes are currently streaming, and new episodes debut each week.

