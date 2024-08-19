The Big Picture A new docuseries on Laci Peterson case sheds light on key moments, including her disappearance on Christmas Eve in 2002.

The series delves into the life of Laci Peterson, her plans for the future, and the suspicions that fell on her husband, Scott Peterson.

Through interviews with key figures like Amber Frey, the docuseries offers a fresh perspective on this infamous true-crime tale.

It’s been more than two decades since Laci Peterson’s name first appeared in headlines around the world. In the 20 years since the pregnant woman’s body was found and her husband, Scott Peterson, was convicted of her murder, the case has remained one of the most infamous in the country’s history. And now, a new Netflix docuseries titled, American Murder: Laci Peterson is throwing the troubling story back into the spotlight, and engaging a new generation in the conversation. Currently sitting in the second spot on the streamer’s Top 10, it’s obvious that there’s still plenty of intrigue surrounding this devastating true-crime tale.

The three-episode docuseries largely focuses on the day of Peterson’s disappearance on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2002. Hearing from those closest to the murdered woman, including life-long friends and family members, audiences will learn what Peterson’s final hours looked like and the life that she was planning for her husband and their unborn child. The other big part of the docuseries focuses on the widower, who quickly became the number one suspect in his wife’s death after a string of bizarre coincidences saw fingers pointing in his direction. But, public opinion would really turn on him when Amber Frey, the woman he was having an affair with, spoke to the authorities about their relationship.

While Frey has largely kept to herself over the last twenty years, the docuseries features plenty of one-on-one time with the woman who was led to believe that she was dating a single man. The production does a wonderful job of finally giving Frey a platform to tell her side of the story, considering how she raised eyebrows as Peterson’s so-called “mistress” at the time of the case. We also hear from lawyers, members of the media, and jurors, who had the final say in the courtroom.

‘American Murder: Laci Peterson’ Celebrates the Lives Lost

A large part of the world’s obsession with the Peterson case came from the alleged involvement of Scott Peterson. As the facade of a worried husband began to fade and the truth about the couple’s struggling relationship came out, largely thanks to Frey’s work with law enforcement, Peterson continued to dig himself deeper and deeper into a hole that he wouldn’t be able to get out of. And, while audiences can tune into Peacock’s upcoming docuseries, Face to Face with Scott Peterson, to get that side of the story, Netflix’s production largely honors the life of the murdered soon-to-be mother and the many loved ones she left behind.

Check out Netflix’s most talked-about docuseries now, as American Murder: Laci Peterson is now streaming.

