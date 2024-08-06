The Big Picture Dive into the high-profile Laci Peterson case with Netflix's upcoming docuseries, featuring new interviews and evidence.

Director Skye Borgman, known for captivating true-crime stories, brings viewers another gripping series to obsess over.

Prepare for a dramatic showdown as Netflix releases its docuseries on Laci Peterson while Peacock airs a one-on-one interview with Scott Peterson.

Laci Peterson is a name that many in the world of true crime know. In all reality, anyone tuned into the news or received newspapers back in 2002 likely knows Peterson’s name as it was all over the headlines after she disappeared on Christmas Eve. Family and friends rushed to put together search parties and find their loved one, who was nine months pregnant, but reality would come crashing down in April of the next year when the body of a full-term infant and the torso of a woman were found on the shores of the San Francisco Bay.

DNA tests would soon reveal that these were the bodies of Peterson and her unborn child. What would follow was a media circus as the family found themselves at the center of a highly-publicized case with all signs pointing to Peterson’s husband, Scott Peterson, as the primary suspect. In a trailer for Netflix’s upcoming docuseries, American Murder: Laci Peterson, those closest to the murdered woman come forward to tell their story of horror and trauma.

The teaser hands the mic over to Peterson’s mother, Sharon Rocha, who says that from the very start of Peterson’s relationship with her future husband, her alarm bells went off. Friends recall the early days of the couple’s relationship while one of the detectives assigned to the case looks back on one of the toughest jobs of his career. Most of all, the trailer puts its focus on the suspicions that began to build around Scott Peterson after Amber Frey (who audiences will hear from in the series), stepped forward to drop the shocking revelation that she had been having an affair with the married man at the time of his wife’s disappearance. Immediately, the so-thought-grieving husband became the main suspect as the evidence surrounding his guilt got worse day after day.

Who’s Behind ‘American Murder: Laci Peterson’?

It’s an exciting day for audiences who love a well-crafted docuseries, as Skye Borgman is the director behind your next true-crime obsession. In the past, Borgman has been the helmer on such titles as Netflix’s Abducted in Plain Sight, Girl in the Picture, and I Just Killed My Dad, as well as Hulu’s Dead Asleep and Max’s The Truth About Jim.

What’s incredibly interesting about the timing of the American Murder: Laci Peterson release is that Peacock will soon be dropping Face to Face with Scott Peterson, a docuseries that will feature the first one-on-one interview with Peterson in the 20 years since his conviction. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Innocence Project picked up Peterson’s case in hopes of proving his innocence and the mishandling of evidence that led to his conviction with their work so far being a main plot point of the series.

Check out the trailer for American Murder: Laci Peterson above, as well as some new images from the feature below and tune into Netflix on August 14.