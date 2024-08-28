Editor's note: The below contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers.

27-year-old Laci Peterson, eight months pregnant with a boy, Conner, was last seen in her home on December 24, 2002... and then never alive again. What began as a missing person case would quickly capture the attention of the nation as details surrounding the case, increasingly darker, came to light. The public's overwhelming interest in the case certainly wasn't surprising. Laci Peterson wasn't just another victim. She was a bright young lady with a beautiful smile, and she was achingly close to being a mother for the first time. Monsters kill, but a monster that has what it takes to murder a young woman and her unborn child is a far more sinister, horrifying entity which the word murder only barely defines. But the name Scott Peterson, Laci's husband, would. That interest has never truly waned in the years since, and with its latest true crime miniseries American Murder: Laci Peterson, Netflix revisits the infamous crime and its aftermath, a deep dive that includes interviews with detectives, lawyers, jurors, Amber Frey, Scott's mistress, and, in a rare interview, Laci's mother, Sharon Rocha.

Netflix's 'American Murder: Laci Peterson' Has a Purpose

Image via Netflix

American Murder: Laci Peterson director Skye Borgman, who has successfully worked with Netflix on true-crime projects before, had a specific purpose in mind for her latest venture: to take the spotlight away from Scott and his conviction and bring it back on Laci, saying, "Laci Peterson, I think, has been overshadowed many times by Scott Peterson." Of course, Laci's story begins well before there was a spotlight at all. Born Laci Denise Rocha on May 4, 1975, Laci met Scott in 1995 at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where they were both students. Two years later, the pair were married and made plans to start a family in Modesto. In 2002, Laci learned she was pregnant with a son, Conner, and that their lives as a family had just begun. Then came December 24th, 2002. Scott had left to go fishing, and Laci took their dog out for a walk. Later that same day, the dog was found by a neighbor, but Laci was nowhere to be found. Scott had returned home and assumed that Laci had gone to her mother's house. Certain that something was wrong, Laci's stepfather reported that Laci was missing.

In these types of cases, spouses are typically at the top of any list of suspects, and Scott was no exception. What was odd, however, was how Scott did little to suggest he should be taken off of that list. Per Rolling Stone, Scott flatly refused to take any polygraph tests, took no interest in how the investigation was proceeding, and was visibly aloof about the whole situation. That's when things started to look even worse for Scott. First was the revelation that Scott had taken out a $250,000 life insurance policy on Laci, which on its own is damning enough. But then came the revelation that Scott had an affair with 27-year-old single mom Amber Frey, which Amber herself made public after seeing Scott on the news. In addition to admitting the affair, she also said that when they met, he told her he was unmarried, and that days before Laci's disappearance, he mentioned that he was a widower. It should be noted that Amber participated in American Murder: Laci Peterson, consenting to be interviewed and sharing voice recordings of her conversations with Scott after realizing he had lied to her. The news of the affair turned not only the public against Scott, but also those who had firmly believed in his absence, including the Rocha family. If an interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America was Scott's attempt at silencing his critics, it failed spectacularly, most prominently with Scott referring to Laci in the past tense.

'American Murder: Laci Peterson' Details a Specific Timeline of Events

Image via Netflix

On April 13, 2003, the remains of Conner Peterson were found washed ashore on a San Francisco Bay beach, and Laci was found the next day nearby. The discoveries were horrifying: Conner was found separate from his mother, with plastic tape around his neck, while Laci's torso, with her head and limbs missing, was barely recognizable as a body at all, having been badly decomposed. After DNA testing proved their identities, police arrested Scott, finding him about 30 miles from the Mexican border, with hair dyed blonde and now sporting a beard, in a car with rope, knives, four cell phones, camping supplies, and, as detective Al Brocchini, another participant in American Murder: Laci Peterson, states, "The guy had like, I don't know, $14,000, $15,000 cash, he had his brother's ID, hiking boots and... a shovel and [a] fishing pole."

Scott Peterson's trial began in June 2004, shortly after Dean Cain played Scott in the Lifetime movie The Perfect Husband: The Laci Peterson Story, another example of the circus that surrounded the crime. With the scrutiny so intense in Modesto, where the crime took place, Scott's lawyer successfully petitioned for the trial to be moved to Redwood City. The move didn't change the outcome, with jurors convicting Scott of the first-degree murder of Laci, and the second-degree murder of Conner, with the judge sentencing him to death in 2005. The conviction benefited greatly from the help of Amber Frey, who had worked with police days after Laci's disappearance to pull whatever information she could out of Scott and record it, resulting in a whopping 29 hours worth of phone calls, per Rolling Stone. The sentence would be overturned in 2020, after the California Supreme Court ruled that a "series of clear and significant errors in jury selection" meant the jury was not entirely impartial. He would be resentenced in 2021 to life in prison without the possibility of parole, and a request for a new trial in 2022 was denied.

Where 'American Murder: Laci Peterson' Leaves Off, 'Face to Face With Scott Peterson' Picks Up

Your browser does not support the video tag.

American Murder: Laci Peterson succeeds in its mandate to bring the focus back on Laci, interviewing not only those involved in the case but those who could tell the story about Laci herself: family, longtime friends, and Sharon Rocha, her mother, who Borgman says, "wanted to talk about Laci's spirit, and the dragonflies that Laci loved. How Laci is still with them, and how Conner - Laci's unborn son - is still with them." As a result, Scott Peterson — who was contacted by Borgman, but declined to be interviewed (per Today) — is largely absent from the series. However, even now, Scott Peterson can't seem to relinquish the spotlight to Laci, with a competing documentary, Face to Face With Scott Peterson, appearing on Peacock days after the release of American Murder: Laci Peterson.

The latter is a more-rounded detailing of the Laci Peterson case, while the former is more interested in Scott's efforts for redemption. Face to Face With Scott Peterson gets into alternate theories about Laci's disappearance and death, including a burglary that occurred the same day across the street and witnesses who claim to have seen Laci alive and well with the dog after Scott had left on his trip. Scott advocates for himself while being interviewed for the documentary, bemoaning the injustices placed upon him.

For the cynical among us, it's hard not to make a connection between Scott's willingness to talk in a documentary that is essentially an argument for his exoneration, tied into the involvement of the Los Angeles Innocence Project, with their efforts to aid Scott in his push for DNA evidence testing that may lead to his freedom. The difference between the two comes down to fact versus speculation, and, as pointed out in Variety's excellent comparison of the two, the so-called facts that Face to Face brings up are all things that could have been made in Scott's defense by his legal team at the time of the first trial, and they weren't. Ultimately, it is American Murder: Laci Peterson that not only deals in truth, but in compassion and love for two lives taken by a monster among monsters, and it ends with this beautiful dedication: “For Laci and Conner and the ones who left in time, and the ones who didn’t.”

American Murder: Laci Peterson is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

American Murder: Laci Peterson (2024) Twenty years after Laci Peterson's disappearance and murder shocked the nation, this three-part docuseries revisits the case that captivated the media and public alike. Through interviews with Laci’s mother, friends, and key figures involved in the trial, the series delves into the investigation that led to Scott Peterson’s conviction while exploring the lingering questions surrounding his guilt. Release Date August 14, 2024 Main Genre Documentary Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

WATCH ON NETFLIX