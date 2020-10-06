‘American Murder’ Director Jenny Popplewell on Constructing a Documentary from a Digital Footprint

American Murder: The Family Next Door is a harrowing tale about the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her two daughters. Director Jenny Popplewell only uses social media, police footage, and news hits to tell the story, eschewing traditional true crime tools like talking heads and third-party experts. The result is a powerful documentary that draws you into the way we design our online lives and the traces we leave behind that tell a larger story about what we value and what we fear. For more, click over to my full review.

Last week, I had the chance to talk to Popplewell about the movie. We talked about how the case first came to her attention, why she decided to only use “found” materials, letting Shanann tell her own story through her digital footprint, what the film has to say about the construction of our online lives, how what’s omitted from our online stories is just as important as what’s included, the reaction from Shanann’s family, what it was like working with Netflix on this project compared to her past work with other studios, if she intends for American Murder to be the start of a series, and more.

Check out the full interview above. American Murder: The Family Next Door is currently streaming on Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis for American Murder: The Family Next Door: