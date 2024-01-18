Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for American Nightmare.

The Big Picture American Nightmare is a true crime docuseries that explores the shocking details of the "Gone Girl" case involving the kidnapping of Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn.

Both Denise and Aaron faced suspicion and indifference from the police and media, who refused to believe their story.

The true perpetrator, Matthew Muller, a former Marine with bipolar disorder, was eventually caught and sentenced to 40 years in prison, while Denise and Aaron received a settlement from the Vallejo police department for their mistreatment.

After watching American Nightmare, it becomes difficult to judge whether the title of the three-episode Netflix true crime docuseries, from the team behind Tinder Swindler, alludes to the actual crime meted upon Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn at the hands of a former Marine or the treatment given to them by police and media in the aftermath of a crime compared to Gillian Flynn's 2015 bestselling novel. After utilizing the first two episodes to extend various perspectives of the victims and other stakeholders, including the parents of the victims, and exploring various theories about what was believed to be the truth, American Nightmare delves into the shocking details of the true story behind the infamous “Gone Girl” case.

Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins Woke Up to Their American Nightmare

Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn’s American nightmare began in the early hours of March 23, 2015, when an intruder attacked the couple within the safety of Aaron’s house in Vallejo, California, according to a news report from CNN. Denise’s boyfriend Aaron was blindfolded using swimming goggles and his hands were tied using zip ties, according to Aaron’s testimony to the police shown in the docuseries. Thereon, Denise was taken from the house while Aaron was left behind with specific instructions regarding his behavior that would dictate the terms of his girlfriend’s safety. Although hours later, Aaron did muster up the courage to contact the police, his late initiative had already put over him a veil of suspicion, as revealed by interrogation footage presented in the docuseries. But apart from this minute detail, it was the shocking turn of events narrated by Aaron that further left the Vallejo police gobsmacked.

In Episode 1 of American Nightmare, Aaron Quinn presents his side of the story that reveals shocking details behind the kidnapping of his then-girlfriend and now-wife Denise Huskins. The couple worked together in a hospital as physical therapists. According to The Independent, the couple was attacked inside their house before Aaron was blindfolded, tied, and sedated. After leaving Aaron helpless, Denise was kidnapped by the intruder. But before leaving, the mysterious kidnapper revealed some shocking details. Firstly, the kidnapped let it out that the target was originally supposed to be Aaron’s ex-girlfriend Andrea. However, upon realizing that it was Denise who was present instead of Andrea, the intruder proceeded with the kidnapping in hopes of getting some ransom. Aaron later revealed to police that the kidnapper had fixed a camera in the room and had instructed him to not make any moves.

What Happened to "Gone Girl" Denise Huskins?

Although Aaron exchanged a few messages with the kidnapper initially, as per the original instructions of the assailant, he ended up deciding to contact 911 when the kidnapper went incommunicado. As it usually goes, the boyfriend is considered the primary suspect even in this case. Considering the absolutely shocking nature of the crime itself, Aaron became an easy target for the Vallejo Police Department as the authorities refused to believe the story put forth by Aaron. Moreover, Aaron’s strenuous past relationship with his ex-girlfriend Andrea, who also worked with Denise and Aaron at the same hospital, made him an easier target considering that there were tensions between Aaron and Denise on the subject of Aaron’s attempts at maintaining communication with Andrea, just before Denise’s disappearance. Nobody could believe that Denise could disappear from Aaron’s house without his direct role. Even Denise’s defense attorney, Dan Russo, agreed that Aaron’s story would find fewer takers, as per his interview with Netflix.

The nature of the crime results in it being quickly picked up by the media. After remaining under suspicion initially, Denise finds some respite when, surprisingly, an audio clipping from Denise makes its way to the media. In the audio, Denise can be heard suggesting that she has been kidnapped, but she is doing fine. The release of the audio shifts the focus to Denise and the investigators on the case start looking into Denise’s role in staging her own kidnapping. Further, when Denise was mysteriously found at Huntington Beach (via USA Today) in Southern California, 400 miles away from Vallejo, the media and the police were left scratching their heads and the police’s suspicion further strengthened.

With eyes on Denise and talks about her role in her own kidnapping spreading like wildfire, the media was quick to liken the case to Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck’s 2014 psychological thriller Gone Girl. Released a year prior to these events, Gone Girl tells the story of a woman who stages her own disappearance to frame her unfaithful husband on the charges of murder. Aaron’s admittance to cheating on Denise with Andrea only further pushed this theory propping around Denise’s kidnapping.

Did Denise Huskins Set Up Her Own Kidnapping?

American Nightmare’s second episode follows the events that transpired once Denise left the premises of Aaron’s house. After being put in the trunk of the car, Denise is taken to a safe house by the kidnapper. The kidnapper informs Denise that he’s part of a black market organization dealing with kidnappings for ransom money, reiterating that the kidnapping was meant for Andrea. Initially, Denise is left on her own, but her nightmare becomes reality soon when the kidnapper suggests that Denise will need to have sexual intercourse with one of the guys in his group while the interaction is being recorded on video as collateral. The kidnapper threatened Denise with leaking the video to the public if Denise dared to talk to the police and went on assaulting her sexually. Unfortunately, Denise became a victim of another assault before she was released suddenly after nearly 48 hours of captivity.

Much like Aaron, Denise faced similar treatment from the media and police who refused to believe the absurd turn of events being presented by Denise. In fact, Lieutenant Kenny Park told the media in his statement, “Mr. Quinn and Ms. Huskins have plundered valuable resources away from our community and have taken the focus away from the true victims of our community while instilling fear among our community members.” Despite Denise and Aaron’s continued demands for an investigation, the police continued to display indifferent behavior towards the entire case, holding the couple responsible for their own misery.

Surprisingly, a twist came up when Aaron's attorney Dan received emails, as reported by ABC, from the kidnapper who urged everyone to believe in Denise’s story, sharing photographs of crucial evidence. In the emails, it was suggested that the kidnapping was carried out by a group of three people. With the noise around the disappearance of Denise somewhat settled, a breakthrough in the case came when a failed kidnapping attempt in Dublin, California came to the forefront. Thankfully, the kidnapper could not succeed as the resistance from the victims became too much for him to handle, forcing him to flee the scene leaving behind a crucial piece of evidence – his mobile.

Who Is Matthew Muller, and Where Is He Now?

The owner of the mobile was quickly traced, and it was found that the man responsible was a former U.S. Marine and Harvard Law School graduate, Matthew Muller, who suffered from bipolar disorder. A search of Matthew’s South Lake Tahoe cabin gave way to a tonne of evidence that connected him with other attempted crimes. A pair of blacked-out swimming goggles, with a string of blonde hair stuck to it, caught the fascination of Dublin Police Detective Misty Carausu, who started looking into other crimes associated with Matthew, as he had been charged previously with similar crimes. According to ABC7 News, Misty helped link the Dublin case with Denise's kidnapping. Soon enough, Misty was able to connect the dots and conclude that it was Matthew who kidnapped Denise and assaulted her back in March 2015.

Per reporting from NPR, Matthew Muller pleaded guilty in 2016 and was awarded 40 years in prison for his crimes, although a few charges couldn’t be proved. CNN reported that Aaron and Denise also filed a complaint against the Vallejo police department. Eventually, they won $2.5 million in an out-of-court settlement in 2018, as per Reuters. Episode 3 of American Nightmare delves into the attempts of the police department to put pressure on the couple to admit to a crime they never committed, including lying to Aaron about him failing his lie detector test. Capturing the systemic flaws that prevented immediate justice for the victims of a harrowing crime, the Netflix docuseries from Felicity Morris and Bernadette Higgins highlights the consequences of such inaction and the nightmare that often follows it.

