The producers at American Pickers put out an announcement back in December 2024 that the cast and crew are all set to hit the roads again and will be visiting South Carolina in February 2025. Their plan back then was to find “historically significant or rare items” along the way. Well, the news is that they are currently all set to hit Michigan soon. Meanwhile, the team from Antiques Roadshow is also ready to visit Michigan this season — precisely on July 1, 2025.

The producers from American Pickers, therefore, have officially, once again, extended an open invitation to local collectors who might have hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Following a successful journey in Michigan last year, it makes sense for the Pickers to be enthusiastic about returning to explore additional relics and connect with more intriguing personalities along the way. According to producer Jasmina Joseph, the show’s team is “eager to return and explore even more of what Michigan has to offer.”

Collectors interested in being featured can send their name, phone number, and a few photographs of their items to the show’s production team — at americanpickers@cineflix.com or by calling (646) 493-2184. However, keep in mind that they’re not looking for flea markets or museums, but private collections that can yield once-forgotten relics and help them find a piece of America’s past in the process. The pickers also stress they are open to purchasing, making the experience a possible win-win for participants who have been considering parting ways with their antiques. It’s not clear whether the team has yet been to South Carolina or not.

PBS’s Most-Watched Ongoing Series ‘Antiques Roadshow’ Will Stop at Castle Farms in Charlevoix