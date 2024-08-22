The Big Picture Danielle Colby shuts down rumors of her death with humor on X.

American Pickers star Danielle Colby has gone on the record to let the world know she is still alive! After rumors of the reality star’s death started floating around on the internet, fans of the show started sharing the news and expressing their condolences. However, they were glad to know that Colby was alive and well when the HISTORY Channel star addressed the hoax.

Colby took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to re-share the Tweet that started the rumor and shut it down pretty fast. Her post came as a relief to many fans who had already begun mourning Colby’s loss. That’s not all, though. Colby humorously threw shade at everyone who was posting about her death and demanded that they use better pictures of her when she actually passes away.

A lot of users replied to her post to lighten the situation using humor. “Dang contact with the dead? Elon is really improving X quickly,” replied a fan. A few years ago, Danielle Colby was diagnosed with a medical condition which was also the reason behind her temporary exit during American Pickers Season 23. The reality star underwent a hysterectomy soon after and admitted to losing her desire to work after her health scare, as reported by The Sun.

Colby Is Not the Only ‘American Pickers’ Star To Have Suffered From These Rumors

In early August 2024, the internet was buzzing with reports of American Pickers star Frank Fritz’s passing away too. Fritz’s health has declined over the years after he suffered a stroke in July 2022. So, fans started to believe that he had succumbed to his illness once the rumors started going around on the internet.

A lot of fans even started offering their condolences on Frank Fritz’s Instagram. However, the news was soon proven to be a hoax when one of Fritz’s friends called people out for spreading false information. As reported by The Daily Mail, the reality star’s close friend took to Facebook to let people know that Fritz was “gobbling down a fudge ice cream,” and was very much alive.

The insider added that over the years, rumors about the reality star’s death have gotten a lot more frequent and harder to deal with. However, they claimed that Fritz’s friends would be the first ones to announce his death on social media if he were to pass. In addition to that, another source spoke to The Sun to confirm that the rumors about Fritz’s death were a “bunch of bull.” The source added that he was doing well, eating ice cream and watching The Olympics.

Frank Fritz last appeared on American Pickers Season 21. All seasons of American Pickers are available to stream on Hulu.

