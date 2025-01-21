Danielle Colby made a rare social media appearance after a family health scare! The American Pickers star, who has grown a fan following through her burlesque performances and “spicy” content, had canceled her appearance at an adult variety show, Dr. Lucky's Blue Review, back in December 2024, owing her decision to a family member’s declining health.

The “Queen of Rust” shared a post on her Instagram on January 18, 2025, alongside her boyfriend Jeremy Scheuch. The duo posed in front of a beach, filling the caption with an array of fun emojis stating, “Today we are tending our garden.” The caption also included a quote from Dr. Bruce Lipton that detailed how consciousness has the power that will push one to change themselves and the planet. The quote ends on a philosophical note:

“It is time we heed the wisdom of the ancient indigenous people and channel our consciousness and spirit to tend the garden and not destroy it.”

On December 9, 2024, Colby announced on her Instagram that she would be canceling her appearance on the adult reality show as well as all future burlesque performances “for the foreseeable future.” The American Pickers star shared that she has had to deal with some serious health issues within her family. She clarified that she wasn’t talking about her health, but a family member’s. The reality TV star further stated that she would not be traveling for performances, and the only traveling she would be doing would be to shoot for American Pickers.

Danielle Colby Shares PSA Amid Los Angeles Wildfires Aftermath

Danielle Colby is using her platform to send out public service announcements and increase awareness for those in need in the aftermath of the Los Angeles County wildfires. According to the US Mirror, the American Pickers star took to her Instagram stories to share avenues for donation and volunteer opportunities in L.A.

The reality TV star, who is an Iowa native, reposted several resources on her Instagram stories and opportunities to volunteer at multiple charities like the Hollywood American Legion, Altadena Girls, Hope The Mission, and the Lange Foundation. Colby also included information about thousands of prison inmates who are currently serving sentences and acted as first responders during the natural disaster.

She shared a post on Instagram (since deleted) detailing how many firefighters in L.A. are, in fact, prisoners who put their lives on the line for meager pay. She shared payment information of the families of the firefighters to directly compensate them for their labor and for risking their lives during the fires.

