Do all good things eventually come to an end? Since American Pickers premiered in 2010, longtime fans have enjoyed the personalities that filled their screens, sharing their expertise in the world of picking. While Mike Wolfe has remained the constant face of the program, Danielle Colby has shown a great evolution. As the office manager, she went from helping Mike and Frank Fritz to joining the guys on their hunts. Danielle has been a staple and fan-favorite. But has her time on the show run its course?

Eagle-eyed social media followers believe certain Instagram stories in recent months have led her to depart, citing her other career obligations and goals as well as her long-awaited wedding. While American Pickers has continued to transition and evolve since Frank Fritz’s departure, losing Dani would be another major disappointment. Is she truly gone or are fans reading into things too much?

Is Danielle Colby Still an American Picker?

Known as the "Queen of Rust," Danielle Colby became a breakout star the second she stepped foot on American Pickers. First seen as the charismatic office manager turned antique hunter, Dani has been a staple on the History Channel series. But many fans have speculated that her time on the show has run its course. Through some cryptic social media posts, fans wondered if she was referring to her time on her show ending following an Instagram story she shared using a post by balloon motivational influencer, Michael James Schneider. The post referred to a "sinking ship," which fans believed referred to American Pickers. Additionally, Danielle has expanded her workload with a podcast via her Patreon, Road Dog Diaries, and continued her career as a burlesque performer. If her Instagram handle, @daniellecolbyamericanpicker, is any indication, she's still very much with the program. Additionally, her bio is still very active on the show's website.

This is not the first time Danielle Colby has been rumored to have departed the series. She temporarily exited the show during Season 23 following a diagnosis of uterine fibroid growths, only to return for Season 24. Back in December 2023, she underwent surgery to remove a tumor on her face. She's since appeared throughout Season 25. With filming underway for Season 26 throughout various parts of America, it's yet to be seen if Danielle's sunny face will pop back up with Mike Wolfe and the gang.

Danielle Colby Is Not Dead

Just recently, Danielle Colby was the target of an online hoax with reports claiming a "huge tragedy" struck American Pickers. These fabricated posts had indicated that the 48-year-old had passed, but she took to her socials to deny it, offering a sassy response. Not only did she quote Mark Twain with "The report of my death was an exaggeration," but she followed it up with "Also please use a better f*cking photo when I do actually die." American Pickers has been no stranger when it comes to wild rumors. Between threats of the show ending and the longstanding feud between Mike Wolfe and former star Frank Fritz, this is just another rumor to perpetuate the drama inside the series.

Mike Wolfe has revealed that a new batch of episodes is set to return to The History Channel in October. While there is no official announcement from the network, American Pickers spent the summer filming, continuing into the fall. While Mike Wolfe has on occasion shared behind-the-scenes photos throughout the filming process, Danielle Colby has not appeared in any. Until an official announcement from Danielle or the network comes out, it should be assumed she'll be back in some capacity. If her Instagram handle changes, that might be the official tell!

American Pickers is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

