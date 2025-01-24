American Pickers star Danielle Colby is reacting to the policies passed by President Donald Trump. The reality TV star made bold political statements on social media by sharing resources for communities – specifically for transgender people who live in America.

According to Parade, Danielle Colby shared resources that helped in trans relocation, which is aimed at helping individuals find “trans asylum and safe havens.” She reposted an Instagram post by TransLash Media Inc. that had information about a “Trans Relocation Guide.” The guide is aimed at helping individuals from the transgender community relocate to more liberal and trans-friendly areas of their state that protect them from being subject to hate crimes. The American Pickers star also shared several other PSAs addressing Trump’s new policies on how to respond to questions from the ICE if one is an ally.

During his first day back in office on January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed executive orders proclaiming that the U.S. government will recognize only two sexes, male and female, ending “radical and wasteful” diversity, equity, and inclusion programs inside federal agencies. On January 21, 2025, the American Pickers star addressed the current political landscape directly, urging her fans not to let it discourage them. Danielle Colby tried to lighten the mood by quipping that great punk rock artists prepared them for such a scenario, urging fans to stay positive in the following words:

“This is a time for us to band together. This is a time for us to check on our friends and family who need it the most.”

The ‘American Pickers’ Are Headed to Michigan in March 2025

​​​

The American Pickers are geared up to go picking in Michigan! On January 22, 2025, Leader Pub reported that Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby would be taking the show to Michigan in March 2025 to film episodes for the cult-classic History Channel show. They also sent out a news release detailing their excitement about hunting for historically significant or rare items while hitting the back roads from coast to coast. While they are looking for fascinating antiques, they are also open to meeting “characters with amazing stories and fun items.”

The American Pickers have asked the folks of Michigan for leads on unique antiques that tell a story and have asked them to get in touch via phone ((646) 493-2184) or email. The team was also quick to note the kind of areas they do not pick at in the following words:

“Please note, the Pickers DO NOT pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.”

New episodes of American Pickers Season 26 premiere on Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ET on History. You can stream the episodes along with the show’s previous seasons on Hulu.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 American Pickers Release Date January 18, 2010 Directors Anthony Mastanduno Cast Mike Wolfe

Frank Fritz

Danielle Colby Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming





Creator(s) Mike Wolfe Seasons 22

Watch on Hulu