The American Pickers Season 26 finale was a surprising highlight as the reality show has been struggling with low ratings ever since the premiere. American Pickers Season 26 premiered on October 9, 2024, a few days after Frank Fritz’s unfortunate passing. As many fans mourned the loss, the show’s ratings took a turn for the worse compared to its past seasons. However, the finale, which aired on January 15, 2025, pulled in 760,000 viewers and became the second-most-watched episode of the season.

During the finale, Mike Wolfe traveled to a fourth-generation homestead in Illinois to purchase a rare slot machine from the 1800s for $15,000. Despite the high price tag, Wolfe was able to restore the machine and list it for $20,000 to make a profit. Not only was the slot machine a good buy, but the fans also enjoyed Wolfe venturing out on his own. In fact, many of them took to the episode’s Instagram promo to express their excitement over Wolfe’s rare find.

“Love the slot machine. Much better show last night than last week,” wrote a fan. Others agreed and admitted that the items featured during the finale made for an entertaining watch. Despite the raving reviews, the finale is a little behind the show’s December 18, 2024, episode. Keep in mind that the ratings for American Pickers Season 26 are still low when compared to the highest-rated episode for Season 25, which was watched by 966,000 people, as reported by Express U.S.

Danielle Colby Shares Cryptic Message on Social Media

American Pickers star Danielle Colby has recently taken to Instagram to share a message that has the fans concerned. In her Reel, Colby asks her fans to follow an alternate account in the case that her official account “disappears for some reason.” While the reality star hasn’t explicitly said it, some fans in the comments speculated whether this was a reaction to President Donald Trump’s inauguration, which took place on the same day Colby posted.

“Don’t be down, don’t be discouraged,” Colby says in the video. She takes the opportunity to encourage her fans to be inspired by punk rock artists and songs to create “outrageous art.” The reality star claims that it’s time for everyone to make statements with their actions and to check up on the people who need it the most. In the caption, Colby added that she will be vetting everyone who follows her on her second account to make sure that they are a “safe space for her.”

She also advised her followers against letting “tiny little divisions” get in the way of their relationships. She encouraged her fans to prioritize their mental health and stay away from toxic people in their circles. After all of this, many fans of the show took to the comments to express their confusion and wondered what exactly Colby was talking about. However, some seemed to agree with her sentiments and appreciated her for speaking out. American Pickers Season 26 is now available to stream on Prime Video.

