Legendary American Pickers star Frank Fritz passed away on September 30, 2024, at the age of 60. The former reality TV star had been struggling with several health complications in recent years. Following his death, longtime manager Bill Stankey has revealed the cause of Fritz’s death.

On October 1, 2024, a rep for Fritz exclusively told TMZ that the aftereffects of a stroke that he suffered back in July 2022 were the primary reason behind his death. His longtime manager, Stankey, disclosed that Fritz also had Crohn’s disease — a chronic digestive condition that kept adding strain to his overall health. Although for a while it seemed that Fritz was recovering well, things took a critical turn, and that unfortunately led to his untimely death.

In July 2021, EW revealed that Fritz was leaving the show due to several health complications, including back surgery and Crohn’s disease. His departure from American Pickers was a hard hit for fans of the show, as his stint of over a decade was loved by so many! Fritz also used to struggle with alcohol addiction during the peak of his career.

‘American Pickers’ Co-Stars Pay Emotional Tributes to Frank Fritz

After he passed away, Frank Fritz’s longtime friend and fellow American Pickers frontman Mike Wolfe took to Instagram to pay tribute to Fritz. He penned an emotional message that reflected the duo’s deep connection throughout their years on the road and also remarked how blessed he felt to be at Fritz’s side at the time of his death.

Wolfe wasn’t the only one who paid tribute to the former reality TV legend. Danielle Colby, another integral part of the American Pickers family, also shared an emotional post on her Instagram. She highlighted Fritz’s “funny” personality and reminisced about the things that they bonded over. The post also featured an adorable slideshow of images featuring Fritz. Colby paid homage to the late American Pickers star in the following words:

“Frank, I will miss your ability to make everyone laugh, your love for talking tattoos, your epic collections but what I will miss the most are those little glimpses of vulnerability from time to time.”

Even those behind the scenes were moved by the tragic news of Frank Fritz's death. Several producers and crew members also took to social media to offer condolences. The History Channel paid homage to Fritz by running a TV marathon featuring his episodes on American Pickers from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 2, 2024.

American Pickers Season 26 will premiere on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, on the History Channel at 9 p.m. ET in the U.S. The episode and the show's previous seasons will be available to stream on Discovery+ the following day.

