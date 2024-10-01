The world has lost another great, as family members of American Pickers star Frank Fritz have shared the news of his death with his followers on Facebook. Fritz was 60 years old and is said to have passed away following a stroke. In his family’s message to the reality show star’s followers, they wrote:

"This is a very tough announcement to make Frank passed away last night around 7:30 he was surrounded by myself, Mike Wolfe made a high speed to get back here from Nashville and other friends. Please understand this is a very rough time for us. Including Mike so be kind as we are trying to figure out how to cope with this. Thank you all for your love and support through the years.”

While Fritz bowed out from the series in 2020 following a 10-year run, Wolfe is still involved in the ongoing production that airs on the History Channel. Issuing a statement of his own, Wolfe took to Instagram to bid adieu to his longtime co-star and close friend, writing:

“It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night. We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know you’re in a better place.”

Frank Fritz’s Health Has Worried Fans for a Long Time

During their time together on the series, Fritz and Wolfe worked their way around the country, digging through the dustiest and dingiest attics, basements, and more on a mission to find precious antiques lost to time. After so much time together, the relationship between Fritz and Wolfe became tense, with the former eventually being fired from the series ahead of its 22nd season. During his time on the series, Fritz underwent back surgery and fought against alcoholism, but fans became really worried after he suffered a stroke in 2022. With a complicated history of medical problems, today’s news hits extra hard.

Also sharing a statement following the loss of Fritz is Danielle Colby, who started with the team as an office manager and eventually became one of the Pickers. Addressing fans, Colby wrote:

“Frank, I will miss your ability to make everyone laugh, your love for talking tattoos, your epic collections but what I will miss the most are those little glimpses of vulnerability from time to time. Frank, you loved your cat and your momma and we bonded on those things. You will be missed for all of these reasons and so many more. Rest in Peace Road Dog.”

At this time we’re sending our condolences to Fritz’s friends and loved ones. You can look back at Fritz's time on American Pickers on the History Channel.

American Pickers (2010) Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz journey across America, scouring junkyards, basements, and barns for valuable antiques and collectibles. Their adventures involve uncovering rare finds, negotiating with quirky characters, and restoring forgotten treasures to their former glory, highlighting the hidden gems and rich histories across the country​. Release Date January 18, 2010 Cast Mike Wolfe , Frank Fritz , Danielle Colby Main Genre Documentary Seasons 25

