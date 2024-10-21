Frank Fritz, the beloved co-star of American Pickers, passed away on September 30, 2024, at the age of 60. While we know that the last couple of years of the reality star's life were filled with personal struggles, health complications, and emotional pain, another source is now confirming that the days before his passing were just as painful.

Fritz, who rose to fame alongside co-star Mike Wolfe as they traveled the U.S. uncovering unique antiques, left American Pickers in 2020 after surgery. However, as per Fritz, the decision to be out from future seasons was not his own. “I didn’t leave the show," Fritz explained in 2021. He cited his back surgery and the COVID-19 pandemic as factors behind his absence but it later got unveiled that despite his desire to return, the network chose otherwise. He had expressed his sentiments earlier about making a return in the following words:

"It's up to the network whether I come back on the show. It ain't gonna affect me one bit. I didn't leave the show. I finished shooting and then I had a little back surgery and then the pandemic came.”

Now, as per In Touch, a source has revealed that the final months of Fritz’s life were clouded with pain. His life was “never the same after getting bumped from the show,” especially since he also had a “bitter-end” to his engagement with his then-fiancée Diann Bankson around the same time. The source described his condition during the last days before his passing in the following words:

“It’s tragic what happened to Frank. He suffered so much and kept on being so brave, but it was clear he was never going to be the same. He struggled to walk and would probably have been forced to use a wheelchair the rest of his life, which he didn’t want.”

His Friend Jerry Gendreau Confirmed That Fritz Was Completely Bed-Ridden in His Final Days

Close

The aftereffects of a stroke that Fritz had back in July 2022 have been reported as the primary reason behind his death. His longtime manager, Bill Stankey, earlier also revealed that Fritz had Crohn’s disease, which is a chronic digestive condition. On top of it all, Fritz also struggled with alcohol addiction at the peak of his career and afterward. When things went south for him after his departure from the show, all of this just synergized and threw him further down. The source’s comments are further confirmed by his friend Jerry Gendreau’s following statement:

“You would go to see him in the nursing home and one-half of his body was completely done. He would lift his arm up and it would just drop.”

In the weeks before his passing, Fritz’s condition worsened. His family and friends, including Wolfe, were all with him during his final moments. The cause of his death was listed as “late sequela of cerebral infarction,” a medical term for a stroke, along with contributing factors like aortic stenosis and COPD. While Fritz's life post-American Pickers was marked by hardship, fans remember him for his larger-than-life personality and unwavering spirit.

American Pickers Season 26 is currently airing on History channel these days and all the previous seasons of the show, including the ones featuring Frank Fritz are available to stream on Hulu.

American Pickers (2010) Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz journey across America, scouring junkyards, basements, and barns for valuable antiques and collectibles. Their adventures involve uncovering rare finds, negotiating with quirky characters, and restoring forgotten treasures to their former glory, highlighting the hidden gems and rich histories across the country​. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 18, 2010 Cast Mike Wolfe , Frank Fritz , Danielle Colby Main Genre Documentary Seasons 25 Creator(s) Mike Wolfe Streaming Service(s) Amazon Freevee , Discovery Go , History , Hulu , HBO Max , pluto tv Directors Anthony Mastanduno Expand

Watch on Hulu