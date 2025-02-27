The dispute regarding the late American Pickers star’s will has now reached new heights. The U.S. Sun previously reported that Frank Fritz’s lawyer filed a “will prior to death” to “safe keep” the document in October 2023, and a certificate was issued for approval of the will on October 18 2024, after Fritz’s passing. However, Fritz’s father, Bill Fritz, claims to the publication that the will was fake.

The former American Pickers host passed away on September 30 after health complications from a stroke he had in 2022. Four months after his tragic passing, a friend of Frank's challenged his will and demanded a trial to determine Frank’s estate. With Bill’s claims that the will was fake, the challenge for his will is tougher. Frank’s father, Bill Fritz, expressed his concerns to The U.S. Sun: “It is a fake will. He did not have a will. He did not sign it. I am his only loved one. I am his only survivor. None of them are related to him. I am the only relation he has," Bill continued to raise skepticism towards other parties. “All the others are trying to get money. They are nothing but people who worked for him.”

The Late 'American Pickers' Star’s Father is Now Challenging The Will

Image via History Channel

Bill revealed to The U.S. Sun that he and his son were close, despite Frank’s friend’s claims that he was barely involved in his son’s life. Bill revealed that he and Frank would spend summers deep sea fishing at his home in Saint Thomas. He then tells the publication, “I am requesting the entire state.” The U.S. Sun reported that the late American Pickers star is estimated to have had a net worth of $6 million. His estate includes his fortune, his motorcycle collection, several rare antiques, and his $155,000 Iowa farmhouse.

According to a conversation between the Des Moines Register and Bill’s lawyer Cory Gourley, Bill was removed from “all access to Frank.” “They simply prevent Bill from having any contact with Frank whatsoever,” the lawyer claimed. “They don’t tell him where he is, they don’t tell him where they’re taking him, and they don’t even allow them to have phone contact.”

Frank Fritz’s Friend Fights Back Against Bill’s Claims

Image via History Channel

A source that is fighting to protect Frank’s estate from Bill dismisses Bill’s claims that the will was fake. “He’s asking for the whole estate. He wants the will to be thrown out so his money will go to the nearest relative, which is Bill,” the source revealed to The U.S. Sun.

“His father had very little to do with Frank. He only came to see Frank once when he suffered the stroke.”

The source then claims that they tried to get Bill involved in the guardianship, but he allegedly refused. “He could have come up at any time to declare him and didn’t,” the insider said, praising Frank’s “amazing friends” who took on the responsibility. "If there is no will, what is he contesting? Just because Bill is blood does not mean he has the right to take away Frank's last wishes." The source also disputes the claim that Bill was removed from access to Frank, stating, “It was not the responsibility of the guardian to contact Bill with any information in regards to where he was. His medical status andhis responsibilities were to Frank, not to Bill. We didn’t disregard Frank’s dad, he just rarely asked about him.”

Regarding Frank’s decision about his will, the source said, “he was making all decisions himself.” “It was the guardian’s responsibility to carry out Frank’s wishes, which I assure you he did. The courts have already accepted it. They just have to accept it again now." Bill’s lawyer Gourley revealed that he has “filed a petition on behalf of Frank’s family challenging the validity of that will.” ““We believe the evidence will ultimately show that the will is invalid for at least one if not multiple reasons,” he stated. “The case is relatively new and will now proceed to be litigated in District Court.” American Pickers airs on the History Channel.