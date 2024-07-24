The Big Picture Frank Fritz faced alcoholism, back surgery, and a stroke, impacting his career on American Pickers.

Frank Fritz, one half of the duo behind the coveted History Channel show American Pickers, has been through a laundry list of challenges. The former reality TV star has previously undergone back surgery, battled alcoholism, and more recently suffered from a debilitating stroke. Fans grew concerned about the well-being of the beloved picker as he rehabilitated to recover in an assisted living facility. The series thrived on the dynamic between its hosts, Fritz and Mike Wolfe, for over a decade as they rummaged through attics, barns, and garages in search of potential antique treasures, with Danielle Colby serving as office manager. Their on-screen chemistry was primarily responsible for the show’s success.

The popular reality series boasts over 20 seasons, and Season 25 aired this year on March 6, 2024. Unfortunately for fans, Frank Fritz was fired right before the filming of American Pickers Season 22 in July 2021 amid rising tensions between him and co-host Wolfe. Fritz was missed deeply by fans in the following seasons, as he was essential to the success and likability of the show. Avid viewers of the History Channel show were left with lingering questions about the duo’s current dynamic and Fritz’s possible return to the show. The whole ordeal took an unexpected turn when the former co-host suffered a stroke in July 2022, which left him in a deplorable condition. In addition to the health repercussions, the stroke also had effects on Fritz’s financial standings and landed him in a conservatorship.

Frank Fritz Struggled With Alcohol Problems During His Prime

It’s not surprising for fans to find out about their favorite celebrities battling with addiction, and Frank Fritz was no different. The former American Pickers star opened up in an exclusive interview with The Sun back in 2021 about his struggles with alcohol abuse. Fritz also went on to reveal that he had checked into The Abbey Center in Bettendorf, Iowa, for 77 days to treat his alcohol addiction. He recounted how members of his family, including his mother and grandfather, had crumbled under the influence of substance abuse, which ultimately cost them their lives. On the bright side, the former reality TV star only had positive things to say about his time in rehab, which indicated that he was determined to beat his demons and emerge victorious amid that challenging period. He has fond memories of that period, recounting, “I had a great time there, and I helped other people who were having problems too. It’s one of the best things that have happened to me.”

After getting out of rehab, Frank Fritz was a regular at his meetings and even served as a sponsor for a couple of people who were struggling with alcohol addiction as well. Although the American Pickers star did relapse once, a quick trip to another AA meeting put further slip-ups at rest. When reflecting on the reasons that triggered his addiction, he thinks his nasty split from fiancée Diann Bankson coaxed him to turn toward the bottle to drown his heartbreak and sorrows. Fritz had last appeared on American Pickers in March 2020, taking a brief hiatus as he was recovering from strenuous back surgery. During his time off, he lost 65 pounds and resorted to living a healthier and sober lifestyle.

Back Surgery and Subsequent Firing From The Show Had an Impact on Him

The American Picker’s star was a crucial part of the History Channel show, but in a shocking turn of events, he was fired from the show he’d dedicated over a decade of his life to. The collector had revealed in an exclusive interview with The Sun in 2021 that he had to have a couple of rods put into his back, which was hurting over a period of months due to the time he spent lifting heavy objects all the time. The former reality TV star had to get a gruesome 185 stitches in addition to the two rods but expressed that he’s still in top-notch shape and can continue to lift. Fritz had also been battling Crohn’s disease for 36 years. However, the chronic anti-inflammatory bowel disease did get under control when he quit drinking and was on his journey of sobriety.

Fritz wasn’t out and about picking all that much at the time and was looking forward to getting back to his job as the co-host on American Pickers. He shared his enthusiasm with The Sun, stating, “I would like to come back to the show. I was doing it for 11 years. I’m 100 percent recovered now, and I’m ready to roll and go back on the show.” The high spirits were short-lived as the showrunners subjected him to hot and cold reactions when conversations on his return were brought to light. However, on July 21, 2021, TMZ exclusively reported that the coveted guilty pleasure show had “no plans” to get Fritz back on screen.

Frank Fritz’s exit was confirmed by none other than his co-host Mike Wolfe via an Instagram post that included a snap of the cast as he penned down a heartfelt caption. The caption spoke at length about the beautiful journey they’d embarked on the show, with Wolfe concluding on a sentimental note: “ I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.” Fritz and co-host were feuding at the time, with the former blaming an ego clash as the reason for his booting from the show.

Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe Hadn’t Spoken To Each Other In Two Years

Things can be tense between colleagues in a workspace, even more so if they are being documented in front of a camera. Around the time of Wolfe’s statement, Frank Fritz opened up about the ongoing feud between the once-dynamic duo. The Sun back in 2021, exclusively reported that the famous pickers haven’t been on talking terms for two whole years, with Wolfe turning a blind eye to Fritz’s health struggles — going as far as to even failing to check on him during that period. When talking about his feelings on the show retaining Wolfe and not him, Fritz hints that it is related to friction about their differing stardoms.

The former host draws comparisons between them and Aerosmith, hinting toward Wolfe filling the role of frontman Steven Tyler. The evidently vexed star adds, “I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem.” There were also lingering speculations of Wolfe wanting to bring his brother Robbie Wolfe in his stead. Fritz and Wolfe had undeniable chemistry on the show, and perhaps it would’ve been hard to put up a front when a raging cold war has been prevalent for as long as two years.

Frank Fritz Suffered a Major Stroke in 2022

In an unfortunate turn of events, fate played the devil as Frank Fritz suffered a heinous stroke in July 2022 that bound him to a wheelchair. The American Pickers star was found unresponsive in his Davenport home on July 14, 2022, and was rushed to a local hospital. The Sun exclusively reported that he had to be checked into an assisted living facility and undergo oodles of physical therapy. Amid his health struggles, longtime friend Chris Davis filed for an emergency appointment of temporary conservatorship as the stroke had impaired Frtiz's ability to make his own decisions. The Midwestone Bank was a conservator to handle the former- reality TV star's finances, assets, and medical bills. The event led to his estranged co-star taking to Instagram as he buried the hatchet, wishing his longtime friend a speedy recovery as he urged his followers to pray for him. Concluding the post with "Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you, buddy.”

A friend of the American Pickers star remarked that he is on his road to recovery as he can walk again despite the motion on his right side being affected. Fritz will also continue to depend on a wheelchair as he cannot remain standing for an extended period of time. Although the former host of the reality TV show is recovering from the stroke, it has affected his speech significantly, and so not much can be said about his potential return to the show. However, fans continue to hope for a speedy recovery as he rehabilitates in the privacy of his Iowa home. The life-threatening incident also served as an opportunity for reconciliation between estranged co-hosts and friends Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe as they reunited in May 2023 over Memorial Day weekend, thanks to arrangements made by a mutual friend.

American Pickers Season 25 concluded recently in March 2024 with Wolfe leading the show. However, Fritz’s presence is dearly missed. The filming for the first half of American Pickers Season 26 also concluded recently and the other half will probably begin filming starting January 2025. All previous seasons of American Pickers are available to stream on Hulu.

