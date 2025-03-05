News of the former American Pickers host Frank Fritz’s death rocked fans and his closest friends and family. However, what happened after Frank’s passing was something that no one could predict. Earlier this year, it was reported that Frank’s will had been disputed by his close friends. Because of the ongoing will dispute, which may be taken to court, Frank’s memorial has been postponed, as reported by The U.S. Sun.

A source close to Frank revealed that his memorial of life was scheduled to take place in the spring, but it has been postponed due to the “court war.” “His close motorcycle family planned a motorcycle run that includes Frank’s ashes to Savanna, Illinois, where his longtime friend Jerry runs his antique store,” a source revealed to the publication. “They planned to have live music, possibly blocking off streets. That is all for now, but they do have plans for more.”

The Memorial for The ‘American Pickers’ Alum Was In Process Before Will Dispute

After Frank’s close friends disputed the will and demanded a trial, his father, Bill Fritz, challenged the will, which led to a fallout. Regarding his reasoning for challenging the will, Bill revealed, “I am his only loved one. I am his only survivor. All the others are trying to get money. They are nothing but people who worked for him.” According to a source close to Frank, his friends were “in the process of planning the memorial when his dad challenged the will,” as plans for his memorial began in September 2024.

According to the insider, Fritz wanted a “grand celebration with his friends,” as they “know all of his wishes for a celebration of life.” In addition, the source claimed that his father “did not know what his son wanted.” Fritz’s father has not disputed this claim or commented on his son’s memorial.

The Will Dispute Regarding The Late ‘American Pickers’ Star Continues

Jerry Gendreau, a close friend to the former American Pickers star, informed The U.S. Sun around the time of his death that Frank’s final ride would be through the Quad Cities, a region of four cities in Iowa and Illinois, at the back of a motorcycle or a sidecar with his ashes in an urn. “We’ll do anything we can for him," Gendreau vowed. "That’s what he really wanted to do." Chris Davis, Frank’s guardian, previously told the publication in September that he has “several bands who want to play” at the memorial, “including my band,” and that “fans can attend.”

Because of the escalation of the will dispute, the fallout will be addressed in front of the court. Bill claimed that the will was fake, which will be disputed in court. Cory Gourley, Bill's lawyer, revealed that he has "filed a petition on behalf of Frank's family" that will challenge the validity of the will. "We believe the evidence will ultimately show that the will is invalid for at least one if not multiple reasons," he stated. "The case is relatively new and will now proceed to be litigated in District Court." There are currently no updates regarding the potential court battle.