American Pickers stars and fans have been grieving for the former host Frank Fritz, who died on September 30, 2024, at 60. Mike Wolfe, a lifetime friend of Fritz, has opened up about his grief in a conversation with The U.S. Sun, six months after Fritz's tragic passing. Wolfe also shared what he and the cast and crew of American Pickers will do to honor his friend in the upcoming season of the show.

Wolfe spoke to The U.S. Sun on the red carpet for his movie debut, Day of Reckoning, with his girlfriend, Leticia Cline. During their conversation, he reassures them that American Pickers will not be going anywhere despite his new opportunities, and they are currently filming a season right now until June. However, Wolfe will not return to American Pickers after filming ends until January 2026.

After gushing about the success of the show, the conversation turned to Fritz. “We had the same crew for 13 years,” he said. “Everybody I worked with was very close to Frank. There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think of him and talk about him or what he would have done or what he would have enjoyed.” He continued, “I’ve known Frank since I was in eighth grade, and we’re very close to each other. He was the godfather to my nieces, and I was lucky to be there when he passed.”

‘American Pickers’ Will Pay Tribute to the Late Star in Upcoming Season