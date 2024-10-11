Viewers of the hit reality TV series American Pickers were saddened to learn that the host Frank Fritz passed away in September in hospice. Despite leaving the show due to his health and a rift with fellow host Mike Wolfe, a close friend of Fritz has since revealed that the late host did think about returning to American Pickers. In an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun, Fritz’s close friend Jerry Gendreau addressed Fritz's illness and explained how his illness prevented his most-wanted return.

Before his departure, Fritz appeared on American Pickers from 2010 to 2020. Two years after his departure, Fritz had a stroke in July 2022, which ended his rift with Wolfe. Recovering from a stroke was difficult for Fritz, as Gendreau revealed that the stroke took away his will to live. Ultimately, Fritz’s stroke led to his death on September 30.

Gendreau revealed in the interview that Fritz had ideas to return to American Pickers before his health worsened. “Mike came up with the idea for the show,” he said. “Mike was smart enough to know the show would be perfect with Frank. My analogy of the two, Mike and Frank were like Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin. Jerry Lewis, Frank, was just as important or maybe even more important for the show. It’s very hard to be the Jerry Lewis all of the time. I think Frank would’ve went back, but he had his health issues. And he did have some serious health issues. From 25 or 30 on he suffered from Crohn's.”

Fritz’s Illness Ended His ‘American Pickers’ Return

Gendreau revealed that he planned to return before his health worsened. In the last few months before his death, Fritz struggled with his health. Fritz also grew frustrated with his health before his death, as his stroke left him unable to “say what he wanted to say,” though he had some days that were “much, much better than others”. “He felt really, really bad," he said. "You would go to see him in the nursing home and one-half of his body was completely done. He would lift his arm up, and it would just drop. That’s got to be tough to be totally bedridden.”

“I’ve seen this when people get tired, they get tired,” he continued. “I think if you don’t have the will to live, you won’t. I think Frank could’ve lived a lot longer if the will to live would’ve been there.”

Fritz’s departure was heartbreaking for viewers, as it was his “spontaneity” and his charm that invited viewers to stay hooked to American Pickers and made him the fan favourite. Following reports of his tragic death, Wolfe broke his silence on Fritz’s passing, revealing that he felt “blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home”. In light of Fritz’s death, the History Channel planned to honor his memory following American Picker’s return to TV last night by airing past episodes featuring Fritz.

American Pickers can be streamed on Hulu.

