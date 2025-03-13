Friends, family, and fans have been grieving the late American Pickers star Frank Fritz since September 30, after he sadly passed away following complications from a stroke. As Fritz’s will is being disputed, not much has been reported about his antique store until now. The U.S. Sun recently reported an update regarding Fritz’s legacy, and sadly, the shop is now struggling.

Fritz’s antique store, Frank Fritz’s Finds, is now being scrutinised as shoppers have expressed disappointment in the “underwhelming” antique items on display. Fritz owned the store in Savanna, Illinois, which is now being run by his friend, Jerry Gendreau. Fans and shoppers expressed their grievances with the store online by leaving reviews.

“Had Frank’s health been better, I’m sure he would’ve done more with the store,” one customer commented. “RIP buddy.” Another commented, “If you’re going to this store to try to find something cool, choose another place.” "The antique section is small and is very underwhelming,” a third wrote online.

The news comes as fans criticised Fritz’s former co-host and friend Mike Wolfe’s antique stores in Tennessee and Iowa for their “overpriced” items. Reports have shown that items in Wolfe’s store, Antique Archaeology, based in Iowa, were on sale for “three times the normal price.” Whereas his store in Tennessee faced backlash for having “few antiques on display” and “mass-produced items.”

The ‘American Pickers’ Star’s Shop May Get Revamped